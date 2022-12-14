Arntzen hears curriculum, pay concerns in Stevensville

STEVENSVILLE – Concerns over curriculum and low teacher pay dominated discussion on Tuesday night as Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen made a stop on her tour of the state collecting feedback ahead of the upcoming legislative session.

About 60 people attended Arntzen’s stop in the Bitterroot Valley, including some local school administrators, trustees and teachers as well as state Sen. Theresa Manzella and Rep. Wayne Rusk, who both represent districts in the area.

“We need to make sure that we put our children at the very heart of everything that we do,” Arntzen said.

To kick things off, a community member posed a question about what the Office of Public Instruction’s wishlist included for the session.

Arntzen replied she doesn’t want more money to hire more staff in her office because she “doesn’t necessarily want more government.” She also mentioned that mental health also needs to be more widely addressed.

“I would love to help you in that manner of giving me more resources,” Arntzen said.

Later, Alan and Terri Lackey both took turns with the microphone to voice their concerns about climate change and sex education as a matter of curriculum as well as what power Arntzen truly wields in her position.

Terri Lackey, who serves as the leader of a local chapter of the John Birch Society, asked Arntzen if she believes that LGBTQ clubs should be in schools.

“You’re asking me a tough question,” Arntzen responded.

“No, it’s a yes-or-no question, actually,” Lackey countered.

Lackey continued to make vague accusations that children are being indoctrinated in schools to challenge their gender and sexual identities as a part of curriculum, which Arntzen refuted by clarifying that sex education does not begin until sixth grade, according to state content standards.

Arntzen added that those conversations should start at home rather than the classroom.

“Parents are the first teacher,” Arntzen said. “This discussion of sexual education and sexualizing our children needs to be a discussion at home.”

Robert Prince, a music teacher at Stevensville Elementary School, also took a turn on the microphone to “assuage some of the fears.”

“I’ve been teaching for close to 15 years, of all the staff meetings and all the conversations I’ve had with my colleagues at the primary levels there’s been absolutely zero conversations about gender identity or any of those things,” Prince said, noting that he is unaware of any school where that is happening.

In his school, students stand to say the pledge of allegiance daily and he has students perform the national anthem in music class.

Prince encouraged those with concerns to speak directly with teachers to learn more about what is being discussed in classrooms. He then pivoted to the issue of teacher pay in Montana given the current combination of low wages, high staff vacancies and poor retention of educators. He suggested that part of the state’s surplus be used to address those issues.

Moriah Cochran, a parent to four children attending school in Stevensville, echoed those concerns of low teacher pay amid a challenging housing market in the Bitterroot Valley.

“It’s very important to me that the teachers are paid well and that they are not paying for their supplies that they need for their classroom,” Cochran said. “I think that’s a terrible thing that our teachers are happy to buy snacks for the kids, are happy to buy markers. That should not come out of their personal pocket.”

Cochran then shifted concerns that special education should be “funded way more than it is” and advocated for more resources for deaf and blind students in public schools whose families choose not to enroll them in the Montana School for the Deaf and Blind located in Great Falls.

Another teacher shared that she and her colleagues are “being begged to not take sick days when we’re really sick or when our children are really sick” due to the severity of substitute teacher shortages. The same teacher also noted that wages for hourly employees in schools, such as custodian and paraprofessionals, should be increased as well.

Manzella thanked Arntzen for “caring enough to go around the state and do this tour and gather information.” Arntzen and a small group of OPI staffers are traveling on a statewide community forum tour, making stops in Kalispell, Stevensville and Billings. The tour will conclude on Monday evening at Great Falls College.