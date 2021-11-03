Arntzen, Missoula County Public Schools condemn 'shoot 'em' remark

A comment made by a Missoula-based lawyer at a parental rights meeting at Crosspoint Community Church on Monday has caused a stir in the education community.

Lawyer Quentin Rhoades of Rhoades Siefert & Erickson remarked that people should “shoot” superintendents they do not agree with. He later said the comment was made in jest.

Missoula County Public Schools released a statement on Wednesday saying they are "shocked and disheartened" by Rhoades' remark.

“Advocating violence is never a joke, and to do so toward public school officials who work every day to ensure the safety of students in the school environment is especially troubling,” the district wrote in the statement.

Looking ahead, the district hopes that suggestions or threats of violence will not be featured in any discussion related to educating children, the statement said.

The state Office of Public Instruction released a statement Wednesday from Superintendent Elsie Arntzen condemning “any statements or actions of violence regardless of the context.” She did not specifically mention Rhoades in the statement.

Arntzen spoke at Monday's meeting, but had left the auditorium before the comment was made.

“These types of comments serve no purpose in championing parent voice in our public education arena,” Arntzen said in the statement.

She first learned of the comment from an article in the Helena Independent Record on Tuesday, she said.

“I have reached out to specific superintendents in the Missoula area to express my disdain for these comments made at an event in which I was the first speaker,” Arntzen said.

At the meeting, MCPS Trustee Mike Gehl called on Rhoades to stand up from his chair in the audience and asked him to recall a conversation they had at a similar meeting in late August.

“What is it you said about what to do with these two superintendents?” Gehl asked Rhoades. He did not specify which two superintendents he was speaking about, though MCPS Superintendent Rob Watson was being discussed directly before Gehl’s exchange with Rhoades.

“Shoot ‘em?” Rhoades replied, prompting laughter from the audience.

“You said, ‘fire ‘em,’” Gehl corrected.

After the meeting, Rhoades said his comment was made in jest.

At the August meeting, Rhoades recommended the group change the makeup of the board through the upcoming election and then fire the superintendent.

