Arntzen visits Missoula for parental rights discussion

About 75 people gathered Monday night in Missoula for a discussion about parental rights featuring State Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen, local school board trustee Mike Gehl and other community leaders.

The event was hosted by the Western Montana Liberty Coalition at Crosspoint Community Church.

Arntzen stated that she was the first Republican to be elected superintendent of public instruction in the state of Montana in more than 30 years. She asserted that she is a champion of parental rights and has been ever since she started her career as a teacher.

“So now in my role as a leader of public education I want to make sure that your voice is ringing out through that school hall and in that boardroom,” Arntzen said.

People claim that she doesn’t support school boards, but she supports students, she said.

“Is this about the mask? Is this about a vaccine? Could be. What’s coming down the pipeline?” Arntzen asked.

She then mentioned critical race theory, which analyzes American history through the lens of racism and was first developed by scholars in the 1970s and 1980s.

Critical race theory has come under scrutiny at school board meetings across the country. Critics view it as an attempt to rewrite American history. But the theoretical framework is mostly taught in law schools and in other higher educational settings. Critical race theory research is not easily accessible to K-12 teachers.

Arntzen told the crowd about her efforts to revamp the state’s content and curriculum standards, focusing on civics and social studies. She approached state Attorney General Austin Knudsen this past spring, when the legislative session was ending, to see what could be done about critical race theory, she said.

In June, Knudsen released a legal opinion in response to Arntzen’s request that stated certain teachings dealing with critical race theory and antiracism violate state and U.S. constitutions and statutes.

“You can teach critical race theory in class, but you have to teach the other side, too,” Arntzen said while explaining her interpretation of Knudsen’s opinion.

She doesn’t believe the government can fix things and her office is taking a step back, she said. Ultimately, she hopes to create a public school system that children can be proud of, and suggested that it can be done by the voices and energy of the people at the church’s auditorium.

Arntzen added that it may seem like school trustees are not listening.

“But I know they are,” Arntzen said.

She asked how many of those in attendance had offered public comment at a school board meeting and about half raised their hands. She asked how many were considering a run for school board, and only a smattering of hands remained in the air.

'They're going to track you'

One of the first questions of the evening was about the National School Boards Association’s letter to President Joe Biden requesting federal assistance to stop “the growing number of” threats and acts of intimidation against those in public school settings.

“How many say that's wrong, raise your hands,” Arntzen asked the crowd, as nearly everyone’s hand went into the air.

The Montana School Boards Association, of which Missoula County Public Schools is a member, paid its dues to the national organization in July. On Tuesday, the MSBA voted unanimously to terminate its membership with the national association and forgo seeking a refund for its dues.

Arntzen insinuated that federal interference in Montana in regard to threats of violence against school board members could allow federal agents to track people through the internet.

“They’re going to get into your internet and they’re going to track you,” Arntzen said.

Eventually, Arntzen engaged with Gehl, who spoke about his experience of being a recently appointed trustee to the MCPS board. He said that this is a “magical year” for MCPS in terms of representation as six trustees, including himself, are up for election this spring.

Gehl expressed his disdain for conducting board meetings on Zoom and referred to the board as “Rob Watson’s Rubber Stamp Committee.” Watson is the MCPS superintendent.

Arntzen then said she is in the process of forming a rule that could allow parents the ability to opt-out of certain board policies. However, the rule is still in early stages and won’t likely be complete until April 2022.

“Are you the minority or the majority?” Arntzen asked those in the auditorium.

The crowd response was a mix, with people shouting both “minority” and “majority” at the same time.

“You are the majority, but is your voice being heard?” Arntzen asked.

She concluded by sharing her direct phone number with those in attendance, saying that she works for them and “every parent” and “every single child” in Montana.

Mask lawsuits

Quentin Rhoades, a local lawyer with Rhoades Siefert & Erickson, provided a status update on the two mask-related lawsuits he is involved with from Missoula and Gallatin counties.

In both cases, the judges denied the motions for preliminary injunction and allowed schools to continue mask requirements.

Rhoades was disappointed that the judges did not rule on the science presented in both suits, he said.

He intends to appeal the rulings and consolidate the cases into one before the Montana Supreme Court.

“It’s a political issue, we don’t have a legal issue,” Rhoades said of the judges not taking a “judicial stance.”

Gehl took the stage again to discuss school elections in more depth and reiterated that six positions will be up for election this spring.

He noted that the biographies for school board trustees previously included when their term ends and incorrectly insinuated that the district removed that information from its website. The “contact trustees” page on the district’s website lists each trustee, their district-provided email address, and when their term expires.

Gehl said shortly after he was appointed to the board, he approached Arntzen to chat about the position, and she gave him a crash course in boardsmanship and “what is really going on in the schools.”

“That lady works for us,” Gehl said, referring to Arntzen. “She is a leader and she is definitely on our side.”

One audience member asked Gehl if the school board will require the COVID-19 vaccine.

The MCPS board has not considered a policy requiring the vaccine at this point. Additionally, House Bill 702, which prevents discrimination based on vaccination status in Montana, was signed into law by Gov. Greg Gianforte this spring.

“That doesn’t mean that they’re not going to try,” Gehl said.

The issue of masks was “the straw that broke the camel’s back," Gehl said, adding he pulled his children from Hellgate Elementary this year. His wife quit her job to home-school their children.

“It wasn’t an easy choice, it was tough, but we still struggle every day a little bit,” Gehl said. “But it’s been extremely rewarding.”

He believes the board members he serves with are “good people,” but he’s concerned they are heading down two different paths, he said.

He stated that the MCPS board wants to incorporate critical race theory. However, that has not been discussed as an action item by the board since he was appointed.

'Shoot 'em'

As Gehl was concluding his discussion, event coordinator Amy Livesay encouraged people to contact superintendent Watson.

Gehl then called on Rhoades to stand up, and asked him to recall a conversation they had at a similar meeting in late August.

“What is it you said about what to do with these two superintendents?” Gehl asked Rhoades. He did not specify which two superintendents he was speaking about.

“Shoot ‘em?” Rhoades replied, prompting laughter from the audience.

“You said, ‘fire ‘em,’” Gehl corrected.

After the meeting, Rhoades said his comment was made in jest.

At the August meeting, he recommended they change the makeup of the board through the upcoming election and then fire the superintendent.

“In any event, the remark was given in humor as a way to relieve a little tension. It was obviously received the same way. The entire audience seemed to accept and appreciate the light-hearted intent of the exchange,” Rhoades said in an email to the Missoulian. “Of course, it was not intended to offend anyone, and, moreover, it clearly did not.”

The comment was not met with humor from every member of the audience, however.

Tom Facey, a former legislator who served as both a representative and senator, was not amused — he interpreted the comment as being made against Watson specifically.

Facey happened to be sitting next to Rhoades when the comment was made.

“It was stunning, and the point is in this day and age you don’t do stuff like that,” Facey said.

“I don’t think Rob Watson signed up for this,” he added.

Missoula County Public Schools did not offer a comment in time for the publication of this article.

