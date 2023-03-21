Community forums hosted throughout the state by Montana’s top education official over the last four months left many people with more questions than answers.

Concerns over teacher pay, school funding formulas, special education, charter schools and proposed obscenity laws dominated the gatherings. Participants also wondered why many of the meetings were set during mid-day, when few school officials, teachers or parents could attend.

In a public letter released on Tuesday, Arntzen said she was proud of the multiple voices heard at the sessions, where "voices had an opportunity to be heard at these 'pass-the-mic' events, some lasting over two hours." She summarized the top topics as putting quality teachers in classrooms, provide more mental health support for students and insight on proposed charter school bills moving through the Legislature.

However, participants at meetings such as Stevensville brought up many other issues, such as climate change and sex education, as a matter of curriculum. Teachers, administrators and parents to current students shared worries about teacher pay, housing and funding.

Arntzen evaded the wide ranging questions posed at the Stevensville event and frequently responded that she had no authority to address those concerns at the Office of Public Instruction and instead directed people to take up issues with their local school board trustees, their legislators and the Board of Public Education. Some attendees at the meeting accused Arntzen of passing the buck.

“It’s not passing the buck,” Arntzen responded in December. “It’s passing the authority and giving them the authority in your community venue to talk about how that should be handled.”

In the first four sessions before the Legislature convened, attendees' concerns were more broad and conversations centered on issues of teacher retention and recruitment, special education funding, student mental health struggles and the fiscal cliff schools are facing with the impending deadline to spend federal COVID relief funds, according to local reporting from those meetings.

The March sessions took a harder look at new laws currently being considered in the Capitol, particularly when it came to charter schools: House Bill 549 carried by Rep. Fred Anderson, and House Bill 562 from Rep. Sue Vinton. Both bills passed the House.

While both allow for the formation of charter schools in the state, Anderson’s bill maintains a connection to governing these schools through the local school board, while Vinton proposes a separate commission to oversee those schools.

At a meeting at Lewistown Junior High School two weeks ago, Arntzen asked the crowd to share their thoughts on the two bills. According to reporting from the Lewistown News-Argus, most speakers were skeptical or vehemently opposed, with some questioning how charter schools would work given the state’s current struggles with teacher retention and recruitment.

“The No. 1 thing I believe we need in front of students is a professional,” Arntzen told the Lewistown crowd, to which an attendee shouted and asked her to answer the question, according to local reporting.

“One bill segregates out towns with populations of under 1,000 people,” Arntzen said. "Those places couldn’t have charter schools. The other opens it up completely. We’re one of only four states without charter schools. State resources would flow to both (types of schools) ... This superintendent can’t do it on public money alone. We will need more resources for school choice to work.”

Lewistown Public Schools Superintendent Thom Peck shared his opinion on the topic, stating that the way charter schools are being marketed as school choice is “totally false” and that public money should be dedicated to public schools, according to the News-Argus.

Arntzen responded at least two times that local school boards handled matters such as teacher pay.

“It’s not just the board that makes the salary matrix,” Peck retorted. “It’s based on a state funding formula. If we want to ensure we can recruit and retain good teachers, the salary matrix needs to be changed.”

In Havre, some community members expressed their support of charter schools. But teacher shortages and HB 234’s definition of “obscene” were topics of concern there as well as Sidney and Lewistown.

That bill seeks to revise the application of Montana’s obscenity law to public school employees and would apply criminal penalties to those who display or distribute materials to minors that are determined to meet the state’s definition. Critics have called that definition “vague” and worry about its implications for teachers and librarians.

The sessions in Stevensville and Billings attracted crowds of 60-70 people, with the Great Falls meeting swelling to about 150 attendees, according to the Great Falls Tribune. However, Great Falls Public Schools Superintendent Tom Moore was critical of the OPI’s communication with local school districts about the listening tour.

Moore told the Tribune in December that he first heard about the events just a couple of weeks prior during a Zoom meeting with the state’s seven other AA superintendents. By his account, none of the AA superintendents had been contacted about the OPI’s events, nor had they been asked to participate or help facilitate conversations.

While the first four sessions were held on weeknights, three of the five March events were scheduled to begin at noon or 1 p.m. during traditional working hours, meaning that many teachers, administrators, parents and other community members could not attend.

The last session of the tour held in Butte started at noon on a Wednesday and only 13 people attended, according to the Montana Standard. Some of those at the meeting at Montana Technological University were state legislators, parents and teachers from Bozeman, Anaconda and Three Forks.

Arntzen apologized for the early meeting time in Butte and explained that she couldn’t schedule it for later in the evening because she had an engagement at the Montana Youth Challenge Academy in Dillon.

In 2021, Montana’s AA superintendents and four county superintendents penned two separate letters to Arntzen expressing their disappointment with her leadership. In response, former Missoula County Public Schools Trustee Mike Gehl and Jim Riley, a trustee at Smith Valley School District in Kalispell, organized a letter praising Arntzen that produced more than 500 signatures.

The Lewistown News-Argus contributed reporting to this story.