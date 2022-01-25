Arrest made in connection with Flathead homicide

Flathead officials have arrested a man on suspicion of murdering a Columbia Falls man last week in Kalispell.

Tanner White, 21, has been booked into the Flathead County Detention Facility. Homicide and tampering with evidence charges are pending in the Flathead County Attorney's Office, Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino said on Tuesday.

The victim, Luke Simpson, 42, died after being shot on the evening of Jan. 17 at a residence at the 100 block of Flathead Drive.

Law enforcement received tips and identifying information about a suspicious vehicle on Friday, Sheriff Heino said. Columbia Falls officials stopped the car on Friday and arrested White on several charges in connection to the traffic stop including a parole violation, careless driving and criminal mischief. He was then determined to be a person of interest in the homicide investigation based on a compilation of other evidence provided to officials.

White is also a Columbia Falls resident. He and Simpson had drug-related contacts, Sheriff Heino said. The case is still being investigated.

