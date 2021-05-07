Arrest made in connection with Stoddard Street Fire

When officers spoke with Betts, she told them she had been at the Poverello Center for about 15 minutes, and “had been on the Northside,” and she had “seen a whole bunch of smoke and started to run,” charging documents said. Officers noted her hair had been singed, and arrested Betts and transported her for further questioning.

While interviewing Betts, detectives observed her eyebrows were completely missing and eyelashes were curled stubs, which they believed to be from heat exposure, charging documents said.

When questioned, Betts confirmed she had been near the railroad tracks and Scott Street Bridge when she saw the smoke. She stated that she ran from the smoke to avoid getting in trouble since she was the only one in the area at the time of the fire and could be considered a person of interest, charging documents said.

Betts was booked into the Missoula County Detention Facility at about 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Bail was set at $100,000.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 4

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.