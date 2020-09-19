Arrested decay: Garnet Ghost Town

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GARNET GHOST TOWN — Some people ascend the winding road to Garnet Ghost Town in search of actual ghosts. Some are looking for a place to live and work as a volunteer. Some imagine revitalizing an abandoned town.

But as an increasing number of people visit the old mining town each year, park management are committed to keeping Garnet in a state of “arrested decay” with the hope that people enjoy its history, regardless of what drew them to visit.

"I want them to just enjoy public land," said Jake Thurman, the lead Bureau of Land Management ranger for the site. "If they're here for ghosts, they can find stuff online. We don't have anything to share, but if that's why they're here, they might as well enjoy the history. That's really the main thing. That's the whole point."

In the early 1860s, prospectors flocked to the area to work their way up the creeks and gulches to mine following strikes of gold and semi-precious stones. Miners established the town, which included a general store, saloon, jail and schoolhouse, and at its peak in 1898, Garnet was estimated to be home to roughly 1,000 residents, according to the BLM. But by 1905, many of the mines were abandoned, and by the 1940s, Garnet was a ghost town.