Arrests made in connection with May 7 Missoula robbery

Three people made their initial court appearances Monday for allegedly conspiring to rob a Missoula man of his personal items and drugs.

Ron Don Beierle, 25, was charged with conspiracy to commit robbery, assault with a weapon and criminal possession of dangerous drugs, all felonies. Kandace Nateese Miller, 27, and Taylor Nickoles Mienke, 23, were each charged with one count of conspiracy to commit robbery.

A minor, referred to as K.K. in charging documents, was also involved in the robbery.

On May 7, Missoula police were contacted for a report of a robbery at the 1500 block of Liberty Lane. The alleged victim told them that the minor, K.K., came over to his RV to hang out. Two other men, identified as Beierle and Mienke, arrived shortly after, according to charging documents.

Beierle and Mienke entered the RV. Beierle allegedly held a gun to the victim's head, hit him with it and told him to get on the ground, according to charging documents. When K.K., Beierle and Mienke left, the victim noticed his gun, phone and wallet were missing.

While officers were interviewing the victim, they located K.K, Beierle and Mienke. When talking to Mienke, officers learned that a fourth person, identified as Miller, was involved in the incident as well, charging documents said.