Arrests made in connection with May 7 Missoula robbery

Three people made their initial court appearances Monday for allegedly conspiring to rob a Missoula man of his personal items and drugs.
Ron Don Beierle, 25, was charged with conspiracy to commit robbery, assault with a weapon and criminal possession of dangerous drugs, all felonies. Kandace Nateese Miller, 27, and Taylor Nickoles Mienke, 23, were each charged with one count of conspiracy to commit robbery.
A minor, referred to as K.K. in charging documents, was also involved in the robbery.
On May 7, Missoula police were contacted for a report of a robbery at the 1500 block of Liberty Lane. The alleged victim told them that the minor, K.K., came over to his RV to hang out. Two other men, identified as Beierle and Mienke, arrived shortly after, according to charging documents.
Beierle and Mienke entered the RV. Beierle allegedly held a gun to the victim's head, hit him with it and told him to get on the ground, according to charging documents. When K.K., Beierle and Mienke left, the victim noticed his gun, phone and wallet were missing.
While officers were interviewing the victim, they located K.K, Beierle and Mienke. When talking to Mienke, officers learned that a fourth person, identified as Miller, was involved in the incident as well, charging documents said.
In his interview with Missoula detectives Guy Baker and Bob Franke, Beierle admitted to bringing a BB gun that looked like a pistol to the RV. He denied hitting the victim with the gun and taking anything from the RV, but said Mienke had taken some items, including a cooler containing pills and heroin.
When Mienke was interviewed by detectives, he stated that he, Beierle, Miller and K.K. had discussed the robbery at Miller’s house and were planning on taking “whatever they could get,” including the pills and heroin, according to charging documents.
Miller told law enforcement she was part of planning the robbery but wasn’t aware Beierle had plans to use a gun. She drove the four of them to and from the victim's RV, she said. Detectives later found text messages between Miller and K.K. planning the robbery, including the use of a gun, charging documents said.
The court ordered bond be set at $75,000 for Beierle and that he be released to pretrial supervision only if bond is posted.
Miller and Mienke were both released on their own recognizance.
Arraignment for all three defendants is set for May 24 at 9 a.m.