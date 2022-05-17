Arson charges filed in connection to Boulder 2700 fire

A man is charged with felony arson in connection to a fire last summer that ripped through the eastern side of Flathead Lake and Finely Point.

Craig A. McCrea, 36, is charged with three felony counts of arson. He lives in Ronan.

Lake County Sheriff Don Bell said on Tuesday McCrea is being charged in connection to the Boulder 2700 fire, which started on July 31, 2021. The fire quickly grew to over 1,000 acres and destroyed more than a dozen homes, buildings and structures in the area.

McCrea also is a suspect in the Boulder 2800 and Jette Hill fires.

In an interview with investigators, a friend of McCrea's admitted to being at the scene of each fire with McCrea. She said McCrea would hop out of their car and start a fire using a torch, according to Lake County charging documents.

McCrea told his father, Bob McCrea, about the fires, the friend said. The father and son live together, and Bob McCrea is an employee at the Tribal Division of Fire.

Detectives investigated the cause of the fires for months. They reviewed hundreds of hours of video footage from local businesses to identify suspects. An investigator eventually obtained a warrant on a cell phone belonging to McCrea's friend.

The phone data indicated she was present at the location of the three fires shortly before they were reported, charging documents said. Each fire was in a remote, lightly traveled forest road. All three blazes were started in the middle of the night.

McCrea is currently in custody at the Lake County jail.

This story will be updated.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 2 Angry 3

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.