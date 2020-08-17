Arson suspected in two Flathead fires

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes Division of Fire is seeking information on two "suspicious" fires near Ronan that burned nearly 200 acres combined.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, August 13, the Division said the two fires were reported near Sloan's Bridge, 12 miles west of Ronan. The post said arson was suspected. One fire burned 94 acres and one fire burned 90 acres, and it took 120 personnel to battle the blazes.

The fires are considered "suspicious in nature," according to tribal fire information officer C.T. Camel. He said investigators don't have any leads at this point.

The Division said anyone witnessing anyone else setting fires or abandoning campfires can call local police or call 1-800-47-ARSON. The calls are anonymous. You can also go to www.wetip.com, and there are rewards of up to $10,000.

"Let's work together and keep our wild land areas safe and protected," the Division said in the Facebook post.

Camel said that conditions are ripe for more wildfires.

"Things are dry, and it's only going to get worse the next three days with temperatures in the 90s," he said.

The National Weather Service is predicting the possibility for "Critical Fire Weather" by Tuesday, Aug. 18, with dry thunderstorms across parts of central Idaho and western Montana.

