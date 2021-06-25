Art and environmental concerns at Home ReSource residency

While here, she’s creating a smaller-scale maquette of a figurative sculpture — an upright body formed from branching roots, with yet more branches sprouting upward in place of its head. (She welded it on campus through an arrangement with the University of Montana School of Art.) She imagines the completed piece would be life-size, and the plant species on the brand will reach out over the viewer.

She’s spent much time on research — her studio has stacks of books like “The Well Gardened Mind,” and “The Sculptural Imagination,” along with printouts and photographs of the human circulatory system and the watersheds of the United States. She’s especially curious about how the Missouri River eventually flows down from Montana to the Mississippi and the Gulf Coast, where she’s from. She’s made small assemblage sculptures, too, out of plants and woodblocks from the center’s burn pile. Those are just working out visual ideas and nothing more — a break from conceptual problems.

“The best part of your job as an artist is you get to go into the studio and play every day,” she said, adding that “sometimes you just need a little reminder, so to make some stuff that doesn't mean anything is really helpful.”