Art from ice: Lolo Pass hosts first sculpting competition

LOLO PASS — Families dug into the several feet of powdery snow blanketing Lolo Pass for the park’s first snow sculpture competition.
Hosted as a way to attract more children to the park during the winter months, a local Lolo family faced off against newcomers arriving from North Carolina.
“It came down to either a bear claw or a ladybug,” Nick Stewart said while standing over a round oval he and his family had carved into the snow.
The ladybug team had just finished the head segment of what would become a giant white insect by the time the projected needed another bucket of water. Along with his sons, Stewart was joined by his sister, Amy Stemple, and her daughters. All of them grew up in Lolo, but are new to ice sculpting.
The 75 inches of loose snowpack surrounding the Lolo Pass visitor center was ideal for dozens of skiers trekking their way to nearby trails, but proved to be difficult for sculpting.
“We are really good at getting individuals who are already going outdoors to come up here, but the idea was to get kids who are interested to come out,” said Adam Muscarella, a snow ranger for the U.S. Forest Service.
After the idea for the competition came to him, Muscarella said he reached out to the Zootown Arts Community Center. The organization coordinated with Missoula City Parks and Rec and fellow non-profit Discover Your North West to advertise the event, and announce the winners. Prizes included gift certificates, along with bragging rights.
You have free articles remaining.
Along with the snow sculpting competition, the visitor center has also hosted full moon skiing and a lecture series showcasing some of the work conducted by the U.S.F.S. in Lolo and its neighboring forests.
“We may just do a snowman competition next year. I think some people might have been intimidated by the sculpting aspect,” said Buffe Cerutti, the visitor center’s manager and the wife of Nick Stewart.
The two competing families poured their efforts into their sculptures, despite the lack of competition. While a snowman kit smuggled into Stewart and Amy’s frozen ladybug provided them with gold pipettes for antennae and coal for spots along its back, another team had just finished the foundation for its entry.
“It’s going to stay a secret until it’s done,” said Samantha Gehrels, standing next to what looked like a miniature, white rendition of Devils Tower with her teenage son, Fisher. She did offer a small hint, however.
“We need to get started on the ear,” she said.
Gehrels and her three children, Fisher, Kennedy and Bastion, came to Montana just a month after living at Fort Bragg with her husband. During that time, she and her family have been familiarizing themselves with the areas by doing some exploring. They heard about the sculpting competition during one of their visits to Lolo.
“We used the snow that hit East Missoula last week as an excuse to get some practice in,” she said.
Their practice paid off, with the revelation of their sculpture showcasing a pointy-eared Baby Yoda.