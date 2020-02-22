Art from ice: Lolo Pass hosts first sculpting competition

LOLO PASS — Families dug into the several feet of powdery snow blanketing Lolo Pass for the park’s first snow sculpture competition.

Hosted as a way to attract more children to the park during the winter months, a local Lolo family faced off against newcomers arriving from North Carolina.

“It came down to either a bear claw or a ladybug,” Nick Stewart said while standing over a round oval he and his family had carved into the snow.

The ladybug team had just finished the head segment of what would become a giant white insect by the time the projected needed another bucket of water. Along with his sons, Stewart was joined by his sister, Amy Stemple, and her daughters. All of them grew up in Lolo, but are new to ice sculpting.

The 75 inches of loose snowpack surrounding the Lolo Pass visitor center was ideal for dozens of skiers trekking their way to nearby trails, but proved to be difficult for sculpting.

“We are really good at getting individuals who are already going outdoors to come up here, but the idea was to get kids who are interested to come out,” said Adam Muscarella, a snow ranger for the U.S. Forest Service.