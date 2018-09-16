Art on the water: UM researcher blends science, art to build stand-up paddleboard masterpieces
For Brent Ruby, building stand-up paddleboards is even better than cruising them across the surface of a calm lake through a mystical morning fog. He says the "organized biological chaos" in the grains, its irregularities and patterns create a palette that seems to transcend the scientific process that formed the wood.
“Wood is all-natural, all-renewable and of several different species. I can capture a brilliant array of unique colors and patterns that become a moodscape across the top or deck of the board,” he said.
Each paddleboard Ruby builds is as much a piece of art as a craft for leisure. And for Ruby, a scientist by trade, connecting the elements of nature through a careful, protracted process is the ultimate endeavor.
“The use of wood is somewhat philosophical because it is renewable, and because it starts with the basic elements of earth and water, and it can be even touched by fire,” he said. “Once it’s harvested, to hone it to shape, to sand it, to treat it, to finish it and then return it to the water for a functional-use product is intensely satisfying.”
He's turned that therapy into a home business, Giddy SUP Hollow Wood Paddle Boards, and produces only a few boards a year.
Ruby always needed something besides the day job in which to pour his energy. He works as a researcher at the University of Montana and the director of the Montana Center for Work Physiology and Exercise Metabolism at the university. Readers may remember Ruby as part of the team that conducted a study that found eating a burger and fries from McDonald’s was just as effective for muscle recovery as energy bars and sports drinks.
But before Ruby knew a paddleboard from a kayak, a common cold redirected the primary use of his time outside a laboratory.
It was days before an Ironman triathlon in Hawaii and, like so many before in the last 10 years of Ironman races, he had trained 20 hours a week just to maintain top condition for the event. After such extreme conditioning, that cold would cost him the race before it started.
“It was one of the worst races I ever had,” he said.
At the end of the race, he was given a big Hawaiian lei. But he couldn’t stand it, so the next day Ruby went down to the ocean and tossed it in the waves. The lei would be the physical manifestation of his Ironman race career, which he let go that day, too.
“And that was it. I walked away completely from it,” he said. “You put all that time into something and you really have nothing to show for it. That lei, or whatever, and it was like gosh, 20 hours a week [training for the race], I could do other cool stuff.”
A few months before that 2010 race in Hawaii, Ruby was entranced when he first saw someone on a stand-up paddleboard on a lake in Idaho.
“I said that is the coolest, I thought, kayak I had ever seen,” he said.
Soon he got his first board for Father’s Day, which was something of a second catalyst. With a woodshop for a garage, a knack for building things and a lot of energy he wasn’t spending on training, he was gripped by the notion to build his own.
“Starting to build those helped me enormously, trying to get through that decompression,” Ruby said. “It’s hard to explain. When I’m working on a board, it’s only me. It’s me, maybe one of the dogs, and usually someone like George Jones or Willie Nelson, and that’s it.”
Such was the birth of Giddy SUP. Ruby has made about 30 paddleboards since his first in 2010. Sometimes they take a few months, sometimes the project is stretched over a year. No two boards are the same, and there are no options for potential customers to choose from. Ruby is much less about inspiration than he is about harnessing the creative output.
“I tell people that I’m happy to do it, I love doing it, but you can give me two sentences [about what's wanted in a board], and that’s kind of pushing it,” he said. “Give me two sentences, and step away.”
Each board sells for between $2,500 and $4,500, depending on what goes into it.
That woodshop at the end of Ruby’s driveway is modest in size and equipped with only the tools absolutely necessary. Ruby said he’s most comfortable when he’s peeling away a carpet of wood shavings around his feet with a 100-year-old hand planer. He also gets the childlike excitement from watching the wood’s natural colors pop with a coat of stain, finish or — just to show this Missoulian reporter what he means — beer.
Each board starts out with a skeleton; a spine and ribs that give the board its initial shape. Then come the border pieces that develop into an edge. The top of the board is a delicate process, as Ruby cuts pieces into specific dimensions, "most of which cannot be measured, they have to be felt." The board comes together like a giant puzzle, then it's shaped and sanded into its final form before it gets a final fiberglass finish.
He’s currently working on a board for a firefighter from Colorado who worked on the Lolo Peak fire. The board will include some inlays made of pine cones but somehow cut into the shape of a scorpion. He also went into the forest and pulled out some burnt wood to add a personal touch to the inlays.
Ruby’s creative side tends to bleed into his research work at the university, too. If he feels like he’s stuck in one lane or approach on a project, he may tweak any possible angle just to satisfy unique questions.
One example is using different tracers to track water in and out of the human body to quantify energy expenditure in humans. Perhaps the example that best resonates is that McDonald’s experiment, which made a big splash, but didn’t gain much traction with the fitness purists, he said.
“So many nutritionists were throwing organic tomatoes at me for doing that study,” he said with a big laugh.
Originally from Colorado, Ruby came to Missoula to work at the university in 1994 following a stint in New Mexico. His father and his father's father were ministers — not quite the science-based career Ruby took, but still a family of woodworkers and artists.
Building boards has connected Ruby with people around the country, both in creating boards for people and seeking out people with different materials and ideas. Within a few years of building boards and experimenting with his materials, Ruby connected with the owner of Tucker Surf Supply in Laguna Beach, California, who opened his eyes to the dimensions of camber and rocker, features that can be adjusted to build a better board. They began working together so frequently the California surf supply shop owner made Ruby a sponsored builder.
That opened up access to different materials, different building kits and a world of expertise that only sharpened his skills.
As the boards continue to float off his wood shop table, he still spends as much time with each one as it takes to build on his own struggles and successes in life, moving forward be it with or the against the grain. The result is therapeutic.
"You have to take that life, or wood, lesson and take that into the next study, the next philosophy," he said. "Going through those stages of stress and struggle make it that much sweeter."