Artist Nancy Erickson remembered for her innovative art and spirit

From a home studio in Pattee Canyon, Nancy Erickson stirred admiration for her depictions of animals, nature and the effects of climate change.

Politically active and environmentally concerned, and a trained artist with a degree in zoology, she worked in fabric sculpture before the medium was accepted in the art world.

Her wall-filling creations, drawings and paintings were shown at museums around the state, country and abroad, with displays in China, Japan, Mexico, France, the United Kingdom and more.

Erickson died Monday at age 86 in Missoula, where she’d built her career since the 1960s and was remembered for her generosity and compassion.

She was founder and “unnamed leader” of the Pattee Canyon Ladies’ Salon, a group that has met twice monthly since 1984 for figure-drawing sessions and counted among its members similarly recognized artists who regularly exhibited their work together.

Their meetings, while interrupted by the pandemic, were hosted at her studio on the property she owned with her husband, Ron Erickson, a retired University of Montana professor and former state senator.

“Nancy’s art was her activism, informed by her humanity, environmental consciousness and feminism,” said Stephanie Frostad, a friend and salon member. “She was an engaged citizen in more obvious ways but her creative work reflects her convictions powerfully.”

The work in fabrics spanned a wide range of subjects and moods, from humorous and light-hearted to pointed commentary about war or humans’ effects on the environment. She was included in “almost every significant publication about contemporary quilting or contemporary textiles in the last couple of decades,” according to Brandon Reintjes, the Missoula Art Museum’s senior curator.

Her animal subjects over the years included polar bears, mountain lions, cheetahs, cougars, wolves, lynx, rabbits, fish and more exotic species such as dodo birds and capybaras. They weren’t always confined to rectangles — she broke ground by cutting them into free-form silhouettes and covered them with designs that looked back to cave art.

Her paintings of polar bears might contain messages about the melting of sea ice, or they might be vehicles for a warmer message, such as a sow and cub called “Mother and Son.”

“I love all animals,” she told the Missoulian in 1996. “But I have a special attachment to bears, I must admit. … They look like us. They walk like us, on their heels.”

Ron said she sold an “incredible number” of bear paintings around western Montana, but her work isn’t just animals. There were also volcanoes, planets, the Northern Lights and “other themes connecting to these animals.”

Frostad admired her "compassionate awareness of the world," which was vast “in terms of art, history, human history, politics, in both the political and the practical sense, as well as the environment and human health. All of these things were brought to bear in her work.”

That quality translated into “the way she conducted herself in the world,” with curiosity and openness that “made her available in a sympathetic way.”

Nature from the start

Erickson was born in Ohio, and after her father retired from a small manufacturing business, they moved to a cattle ranch near Livingston. There she began drawing, and developed a love for nature and its menagerie.

“You get an awareness of all the forces of life when you’re outside as much as we were,” she told the Missoulian in 1984. “The coyotes were close to the house, the winter nights were really cold. We developed an awareness you don’t have if you’re raised in the city.”

The property was home to about 30 feral cats, an animal that became a recurring subject of her work. (Later, she had pet rabbits and cats served as early models for her mountain lions.)

They moved to Billings, where she attended Billings High School for four years. Her passion for animal life eventually led her to the University of Iowa, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in zoology, and met Ron.

She later earned a master’s in nutrition science, too. However, she didn’t pursue that first degree because the idea of dissection didn’t appeal to her.

“I like animal behavior. I didn’t like tearing animals apart,” she told the Missoulian in 2003.

In 1960, Ron earned a yearlong fellowship abroad in Germany, and access to its museums spurred her interest in art again. While living in Buffalo, New York, she began to study painting and her path changed.

“How many people ever find out what they really want to do?” she told the Missoulian in 1981. “I feel so lucky that I did.”

In 1965, Ron got a job teaching chemistry at the University of Montana. Nancy enrolled for a master of arts and then a master of fine arts degree on campus. Her instructors included Rudy Autio, Jim Dew and her favorite, Walter Hook.

She was required to take a sculpture course, but didn’t want to dive into traditional harder materials or clay. Her professor, Ted Waddell, gave her the okay to use fabric, a medium that she continued to pursue. In 1973, she exhibited large-scale three-dimensional sculptures of what she called “beings” at the University Center Gallery.

She was among a local group of artists who constructed soft sculptures or worked in 2D fabric, including Dana Boussard and Lela Autio. In the early ‘70s, Autio and Erickson proposed a fabric show at the University of Montana and were turned down by the curator. The three then arranged to show their work in the vacant Carnegie Library building, which helped showcase the potential for the space. It aided the community efforts to reserve a lease on the building for what became the Missoula Art Museum.

“Fabrics used to be classified with weaving and macrame and such,” she told the Missoulian, adding that “now people are doing all kinds of fine art things with fabrics.” She also noted that the material “allows a lot of latitude for all kinds of creative expression,” and can be “just more interesting than working within the confines of a rectangular surface.”

From a viewer perspective, “it draws people in because it’s cozy and soft and familiar,” she said. “People are familiar with fabric. People look at it expecting to see it on a bed, but it’s about nuclear war and acid rain.”

She was recognized in national exhibitions for fiber arts, according to Stephen Glueckert, an artist and the curator emeritus of the MAM.

She was important for that medium for “what she was doing on a creative and structural level, but also related to content,” which involved “making a statement about the preservation of our world or the treatment of animals," Glueckert said.

In the 1970s and ’80s, artists in various media were incorporating the growing environmental concerns. Fiber media at the time had more associations with tradition, often apolitical, that she bucked.

“Nancy really broadened all of that,” and “was a real pioneer in putting those two — the media and the message — together,” Glueckert said.

The Ericksons were active in protesting the Vietnam War, and she made wall pieces that depicted bombings and the use of Agent Orange. In the early ’70s, they bought a house in Pattee Canyon. A close call with a wildfire in 1977 sparked an awareness of a different sort of threat.

“Things are so fragile,” she said. “It doesn’t take much to destroy everything. You have to decide whether you want to live with the possibility of another fire every summer; you think about what you’ll take if you have to leave.”

She subsequently incorporated imagery of fire’s cycle of destruction and regrowth in art.

Last year, the MAM hosted an exhibition, “Reclaiming (a Post-Nuclear) Eden,” that comprised 21 fabric creations she donated to the museum’s permanent collection. Those included pieces that won awards around the U.S., ranging from a 1964 first place at the Albright Knox Gallery for an untitled abstract piece. Among the many other recognitions she won included a director’s award at the San Jose Museum of Quilts and Textiles in 2007.

Speaking about nature once, she said, “To me wilderness is essential. Absolutely essential. Bear habitat is. Marten habitat is. It’s always been there, and it’s absolutely essential that we hold onto it. … We’re the ones who get to set the policies. We’ve got to change the way we do things, or we’ll have nothing but ourselves, rattling around in buildings.”

She became active in protests about air quality after moving to Missoula, when the mills were running and later, when wood-burning became more prevalent. The notorious smell in the valley became apparent in their very first place here, a small apartment.

“There was a day she got up and opened the windows thinking something had died in the house. And it was outside the house,” Ron said.

She was also a part of the Women in Black, the group who stand out on the street every Friday to protest; and Missoula Women for Peace; and GASP, or Gals Against Smog and Pollution.

In Pattee Canyon, she was a part of the neighborhood landowners association.

“She was a runner, and later a jogger, and later yet, a walker,” Ron said, and “she spent as much time outside as she could for an artist who spends a great deal of time inside.”

She and Ron raised two daughters: Chris Erickson, a history professor at Purdue University Fort Wayne, and Terrell Erickson, a regional conservationist for the Department of Natural Resources and Conservation in Maryland. She's survived by a granddaughter, Avery, who's studying abroad in Africa.

Once she's back in the U.S., they'll hold a celebration of Erickson's life and work at Garden City Funeral Home and Crematory in May.

Camaraderie in art

In 1984, Erickson began hosting regular drawing sessions with colleagues.

“I find the practice of drawing the human figure to be really important to the discipline of creating art, and I recognized that I was the best-equipped to host this kind of gathering,” she said.

The Pattee Canyon Ladies’ Salon, as it became known, met twice a month ever since — the longest-running group of its kind in the state. Its members include Frostad, Beth Lo, Kristi Hager, Becki Johnson, Leslie Van Stavern Millar II, Shari Montana, Linda Tawney and Janet Whaley.

They also regularly exhibited their art, whether created from life-drawing in those sessions or their individual work, together at the Brunswick Gallery.

The sessions were valuable for art and friendship, and more so because they met for so many years.

“There’s something wonderful about doing an activity together that everyone loves, and the conversation that can spring so naturally out of it,” she said.

She compared it to hiking: As you move along, topics might emerge, or you might become more absorbed in what you’re doing, and grow close through the shared experience. Over time, individuals would go through periods of creative experimentation.

“It was a chance to try different materials and share information about the technical aspect of creating art, so we all were able to, to grow artistically as well,” Lo said.

Their long streak of meetings was broken when the pandemic hit. They didn’t resume until after vaccinations were available in smaller, less frequent meetings.

Plans were already under way with the Montana Museum of Art and Culture on an exhibition of the salon work that will run October 2022 through January 2023 to celebrate the artistic refuge that Erickson helped build.

Frostad called it “a vibrant and joyful space, and also one where we could have sympathy, compassion and concern for each other’s lives and challenges could also be shared.”

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.