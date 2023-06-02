Arts Missoula celebrated creative community contributions Thursday, with a new award now named after late Mayor John Engen for his contributions to local arts and culture.

The John Engen Cultural Ambassador Award went to a longtime collaborator of Engen, and former executive director of Arts Missoula, Tom Bensen. The award recognizes philanthropy and people who have supported the arts community or have helped advance cultural diplomacy in Missoula.

“Culture and the arts were a priority for John, and we want to recognize him now and forever,” Arts Missoula Executive Director Heather Adams said. “We want to award a member of the community who loves Missoula just like John did.”

Recently retired as Arts Missoula director himself, Bensen helped create an individual artist grant program for Missoula artists. He was a driving force with Engen in Arts Missoula Global, an organization that helps with cultural awareness and with Missoula sister city partnerships.

“[Engen] used to say when I’d meet with him, ‘Tom, it’s very simple, we need to make sure the arts stay relevant,’ Bensen said. “And that’s pretty obvious to all of us in this room, but it’s not necessarily relevant to those outside of the room.”

Cultural Vision Award

Arts Missoula recognized Liv Swant-Johnson, the creator of the Missoula literary magazine Word Dog, with the Cultural Vision Award, recognizing a person or organization who has helped create a project or program demonstrating unique artistic vision.

The nonprofit Word Dog has since published its first two quarterly volumes of the literary magazine. The group also holds Tuesday open mic nights in a participant’s backyard or at local breweries and coffee shops where people share poetry and tell stories.

Swant-Johnson became part of a weekly poetry community in Arcadia, California. In 2021, she graduated from the School of Journalism at the University of Montana and in June of 2022 created Word Dog.

“It feels like cheating to do the best thing I have ever done and be awarded for it,” she said.

Adams said Swant-Johnson cried when called about the nomination. At the banquet, Swant-Johnson tried to hold back tears when accepting the award.

“I thought you were supposed to suffer a bit more for an award like this,” Swant-Johnson said. "While there has been a lot of hard work and problem-solving over the past year, it has also been the easiest, most joyful thing I have been a part of."

Business Support of the Arts Award

Gary Bowman, president and owner of Morgenroth Music, was given this honor which recognizes business contribution to the arts.

Bowman has been working at Morgenroth Music since 1985 after graduating from UM in 1978. In 2013, he purchased the Missoula store. The award nomination noted involvement and contributions by Bowman and the store to various events and by providing free rental instruments to UM students.

Accepting the award, Bowman said he closed the store early for the night so employees could be with him for the night.

“Getting here is very nice, but as we all know it’s seldom a personal achievement,” he said. "This happens with a lot of people."

Bowman added he is retiring next week with Morgenroth Music being sold to national Music & Arts. In his decades in the music business, he said community investment brought the greatest returns out there.

“If you give to your community generously, or you do what you can, it comes back to you two and three-fold,” Bowman said.

Arts Educator Award

Lewis Nelson, band director at Sentinel High School, received this award after being nominated as a “world-class educator” by last year’s winner Rob Tapper, UM’s jazz program director.

Nelson, raised in Missoula, graduated from UM in 2002 and then went to Arizona where he earned a master's degree and began teaching music education. He also taught in Germany for two years before returning to Missoula in 2017.

“I am a product of Missoula and I owe this to the community.” Nelson said. “It took me 15 years to get back once I left, but once I’m back it’s been incredible. This is why I’m successful. it has nothing to do with me; it’s the community.”

The Sentinel High School’s band program has since quadrupled in size since his hiring.

“When I see a kid, I try to say their name at least once and try to get to know them,” Nelson said. “It has nothing to do with music to be a good teacher. It just has to do with trying to do the right thing every day and trying to connect. When that happens, good things happen.”

Individual Artist Award

Julia Galloway was honored for her work as a pottery artist and ceramics professor at the University of Montana.

Referred to as the “godmother of Montana Clay” by the people who nominated Galloway, her works have been featured across the country. She is also the founder of Montana Clay studio, which offers resources and an opportunity for potters to gather across the state.

“I started making pots when I was very young, because honestly, I was good at it and not much else,” Galloway said. “And I found a place there and an artist community. I found that pottery was a way of communicating with people and we could become friends.”

Galloway was nominated by Nicole Hamm, one of her students and operation assistant at the Montana Art Museum.

“I’m so excited that you’re in the arts, because at some point I won’t be, and you will, which is so fabulous,” Galloway said. “I think I feel that way about all my students.”

New to the Zoo Award

Julia Tai was recognized with the award acknowledging people new to Missoula making important arts contributions.

From Taipei, Taiwan, Tai began her music studies at the age of 4, where she would begin her collegiate studies in California. After conducting for the Seattle Modern Orchestra, Tai assumed the role of Music Director for the Missoula Symphony Orchestra & Chorale in November 2020.

“The first time I arrived in Missoula I was immediately taken by the beautiful mountains and rivers, but more than that I really fell in love with the people here,” Tai said. “It takes a whole village to support a symphony orchestra.”

Tai has broadened symphony programming by collaborating with Missoula Public Schools and the Missoula Public Library. She said music can help people move mountains.

“We can put down our differences and really experience something together, and that is a very precious thing,” Tai said. That’s what I’m hoping to continue to do in the coming year.”