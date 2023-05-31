Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Individuals and organizations who’ve created, supported and contributed to the arts will receive honors this week, as Arts Missoula holds its annual awards ceremony on Thursday, June 1, from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the DoubleTree Hotel.

The awards in six categories recognize contributions to the city’s arts community. They’ve been given every year since 1999 by the nonprofit, which is the city’s designated arts agency. Nominations are open to the public, and past winners include best-selling author James Lee Burke.

Here are this year’s winners, according to a news release.

John Engen Cultural Ambassador Award: Tom Bensen, who retired as executive director of Arts Missoula last year.

Individual Artist: Julia Galloway, a potter and art professor at the University of Montana.

Arts Educator: Lewis Nelson of Sentinel High School.

Business Support for the Arts: Gary Bowman of Morgenroth Music.

Cultural Vision Award: Liv Swant-Johnson of Word Dog.

New to the Zoo Award: Julia Tai, music director of the Missoula Symphony Orchestra.

The event includes a no-host beer and wine bar and appetizers. For more information on tables and tickets, go to artsmissoula.org.