As competition mounts, UM's enrollment playbook looks strong. For now.

She said early adopters of new strategies are usually well rewarded in recruitment, but in this instance: “I'm not sure this is the best way to go.”

As for the aggressive tactics, Cole said she's going to wait and see how it plays out elsewhere.

She said she wasn't concerned about other schools in the state, like cash-laden Montana State University, trying to out-compete UM with bigger scholarships or transfer-targeting.

The wait-and-see plan makes up the majority of schools right now, Rhymeer said, but she cautioned against becoming complacent.

"These rule changes need to be brought to your senior leadership at the university now. And you want to have a conversation, right now, about what you are willing to do if the time comes," she said. "There’s the potential for a school outside Montana to become aggressive and have an impact on your enrollment. And you want to have a plan so you’re not being reactive, but have thought through a plan in advance and understand what you’re ready to do."

She said a school like UM, which has had to make tough calls and trim employees because of stymied enrollment, might want to consider making those plans sooner than later.

“It’s a tough position to be in. Is there a path they can create in terms of strategy and tactics to get to a better place without doing these things?" she said. "Because it’s a reasonable question to ask, when you’re kind of on the ropes, why wouldn’t you get aggressive? It might get to a point where the president or whoever has to say, ‘It doesn’t matter if it feels bad. You’ve got to do it.’”

