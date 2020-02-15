As competition mounts, UM's enrollment playbook looks strong. For now.

Cathy Cole left her daughter's high school play last week to take a phone call from University of Montana President Seth Bodnar. But as she stood outside on the sidewalk, the call suddenly ended.
Bodnar, on a layover in Salt Lake City, hung up and rushed over to greet two UM softball players he saw walking through the terminal, wishing them luck on their way to a game in Vegas.
Despite being left waiting in the cold February night for a return call, Cole, UM’s enrollment vice president, couldn’t blame Bodnar. She knows how he is. It often takes far longer than anticipated to walk across campus with Bodnar as he stops to chat with everyone he knows.
With raising UM’s enrollment and student retention front and center, Cole is grateful for Bodnar’s eagerness to connect with students, both current and prospective, and she sees it as one of UM’s greatest enrollment strengths.
“He remembers them all, too,” Cole said. “You don’t get that at other institutions.”
That personal touch, not only from the president, but from every facet of the recruiting process and beyond, has become the center of UM’s effort to pull out of its decade-long enrollment slide. While some colleges around the country are resorting to spamming the inboxes of high school students with marketing tactics straight out of the “offer ends soon” retail atmosphere, UM wants to put the focus on something more human.
But a storm is brewing.
An antitrust investigation by the Department of Justice prompted the National Association for College Admission Counseling to drop parts of its recruitment ground rules, a development that has enrollment professionals around the country predicting a sea change in how business is done.
The already competitive game of attracting students is expected to get even more rough and tumble as a host of rules governing financial incentives and the ability to steal students from other schools were dropped from the books at the end of September.
Cole said for now, UM is going to focus on continuing to improve the way it builds relationships with current and prospective students with the help of a $1.5 million investment in her office for hiring and marketing materials.
Will UM’s warm and fuzzy approach to hooking students hold up as the competition heats up?
Madeleine Rhymeer, the lead enrollment management consultant at EAB, a national higher education consulting company, said it just might be a winning strategy.
“The best prudent advice I give is to double down on the basics, and do the things that matter really well,” Rhymeer said. “There’s two things that people need to focus on: improve on-boarding and create affinity — and work really hard to create affinity that actually matters to students.”
EAB, one of UM’s frequent contractors, published a study on the potential effects of the rule change in January. The study found that the rule changes would likely lead to a “rapid and widespread uptake of more aggressive recruitment tactics” by universities around the country.
And while recent reports by the Chronicle of Higher Education found colleges were increasingly using the power of the dollar to seduce students, EAB’s study identified UM’s style of relationship-building to be essential in preventing recruitment headhunters from poaching students interested in coming to UM.
Rhymeer said schools need to move past just a basic necessities-based new-student orientation, and start building a strong relationship with prospective students focused on more than just academics.
“You need to play to Gen-Z’s desire for immersive experience. Some places do pop-up parties in cities they’re recruiting in, or some kind of thing on social media, but anywhere you can have a student say, 'This is great, this institution is my place,' is crucial,” she said. “Because at that point, if someone were to make an overture to you, you would be much less likely to be susceptible to it because you’re already feeling like you’re a part of a community even if you haven’t even been to campus for your first day.”
Earlier this month, UM administrators, faculty and alumni traveled across the state on a multi-day recruiting tour, meeting with students in five Montana cities to talk about UM, help students apply and mingle with the professors and president they’ll be seeing around campus. At least one more trip is in the works this month, Cole said
“What we’re really doing is building relationships with students. Not a lot of schools are able to do that," Cole said. "They may get 30,000 to 40,000 applications a year, and you can’t build those relationships with 40,000 people, it’s impossible. But we can. It’s a lot harder to be pulled away from an institution when you know your academic adviser and you’ve met your faculty. It’s very difficult to walk away from that. And not every school is going to send their president out on the road recruiting. They’re not going to have that personal relationship with the president, and that makes a difference.”
But UM doesn't only need to worry about finding new students. It has to them at UM once they're there.
One of the rules that was dropped prevented schools from actively targeting transfer students. Now, schools are free to market to students who they think might be convinced to switch sides. Tactics like one-upping scholarships and guaranteeing credit transfers can be used to lure students away, and with EAB finding fewer than half of students feeling like they “definitely” made the right choice of schools, the risk is real.
So will UM start targeting transfers?
Probably not, Cole said.
“For many schools, it’s an ethical question, you know. Do we really want to do that?” Cole said. “We’re going to make sure at every step, that we are in front of the right set of students and that we’re providing the right message. We’re not going to intentionally poach anyone. We are not going to intentionally recruit a student from another school, but we are going to have our message out there and on a multitude of channels.”
While UM hesitates on ethical grounds, other schools have already said they plan to be more aggressive. EAB found 35% of schools said they planned to target transfer students. But Rhymeer, EAB’s enrollment consultant, said she isn’t sure that is necessarily the right move.
She recounted hearing from an enrollment manager in January who got calls from three families wondering why their college freshmen at his school were getting transfer offers from other schools after their first semester.
“The messages from the schools basically said, ‘Hope it’s going well at school, but if not, we’re here and we’ll make it easy for you to transfer,’” she said. “The three families contacted him and said ‘What is this?’ Coincidentally the three students were very happy with their school, so they had no interest in transferring. But the parents said it felt unethical and it made them believe this university targeting their kids must be desperate.”
She said early adopters of new strategies are usually well rewarded in recruitment, but in this instance: “I'm not sure this is the best way to go.”
As for the aggressive tactics, Cole said she's going to wait and see how it plays out elsewhere.
She said she wasn't concerned about other schools in the state, like cash-laden Montana State University, trying to out-compete UM with bigger scholarships or transfer-targeting.
The wait-and-see plan makes up the majority of schools right now, Rhymeer said, but she cautioned against becoming complacent.
"These rule changes need to be brought to your senior leadership at the university now. And you want to have a conversation, right now, about what you are willing to do if the time comes," she said. "There’s the potential for a school outside Montana to become aggressive and have an impact on your enrollment. And you want to have a plan so you’re not being reactive, but have thought through a plan in advance and understand what you’re ready to do."
She said a school like UM, which has had to make tough calls and trim employees because of stymied enrollment, might want to consider making those plans sooner than later.
“It’s a tough position to be in. Is there a path they can create in terms of strategy and tactics to get to a better place without doing these things?" she said. "Because it’s a reasonable question to ask, when you’re kind of on the ropes, why wouldn’t you get aggressive? It might get to a point where the president or whoever has to say, ‘It doesn’t matter if it feels bad. You’ve got to do it.’”