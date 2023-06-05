With the Flagship afterschool program no longer administered by the Western Montana Mental Health Center, other organizations in Missoula have stepped in to help.

Flagship is a long-standing nonprofit program provided free to kids in the Missoula area and connects them with arts, cultural activities, physical recreation, mentoring, tutoring and community service outside of school hours to help them succeed in school. It had been administered by the Mental Health Center for many years, but that partnership ended this spring along with other changes at WMMHC.

Tyler Christensen, the communications specialist with Missoula County Public Schools, said families of students enrolled in the program were alerted of the change in May.

"Toward the beginning of May, they had started notifying their families that they would not be allowed to continue," Christensen explained. "There'd been a shift in funding and they'd been unable to resolve the situation in time to provide summer programs."

Christensen said she's not sure of the exact number of kids in the program, but she doesn't think it's more than a few dozen. The Missoulian was unable to reach the longtime director of the Missoula Flagship program, Rosie Buzzas.

But MCPS has been able to find other community partners to fill the gap.

"As part of MCPS' strategic plan, we have a community schools focus that calls for strong partnerships with our local organizations, and they have really stepped in to fill a lot of those summer programming gaps," Christensen explained. "And we are continuing to work with them to provide after-school programming and child-enrichment opportunities in the next school year."

That includes the Missoula Parks and Recreation Department, the Boys & Girls Club of Missoula County, the Missoula Family YMCA and the Camp Fire afterschool program, Christensen said. The kids are from the MCPS' Title 1 schools, which are Franklin Elementary, Russell Elementary, Hawthorne Elementary and Lowell Elementary schools. Title 1 schools qualify for extra federal funding if they have more than 40% of students enrolled in the free-and-reduced lunch program.

"The wonderful thing about Flagship is it has provided its programming for free, so again, local organizations really stepped up to help provide more for those schools," Christensen said. "They already do summer camps and afterschool programming and are well-positioned to expand and fill those gaps. It's an unfortunate change for Flagship, but hopefully they can secure some funding to revitalize at some point in the future."

Meg Whicher, the recreation program manager at Missoula Parks and Recreation and a member of the MCPS board of trustees, said the city is using funding from a Montana Department of Public Instruction 21st Century Grant along with other grants and contributions from the city.

"We’re excited to partner with MCPS to expand the community school concept started at Lowell Elementary in 2020," Whicher said. "Community schools provide unique services and support that fit each neighborhood’s needs, like before- and after-school programming, learning opportunities for families and health and wellness support. Community partners collaborate to provide a wide range of services and out-of-school time programming for neighborhood families."

Starting this fall, Parks and Recreation will be offering daily afterschool programming at Franklin Elementary and satellite programming for C.S. Porter Middle School students, she added.

"These programs will promote developmental assets around mentorship, positive youth development and engagement within a child's own neighborhood," Whicher continued. "The great thing about community schools is that they create a powerful coalition of community providers who work together to bridge service gaps in a neighborhood and help provide the holistic support kids need to succeed in school. We look forward to working with MCPS and our other community partners to make a difference in the lives of Missoula’s kids.”