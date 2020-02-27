As support grows for Missoula man's release, judge cites mental health concerns

Without a clearer insight into the mental health factors at play, a Missoula County District Court judge refused Thursday to reduce the $100,000 bail for the man accused of threatening the lives of City Council members, even as the list of the defendant's sympathizers continues to grow.
During Monday night's City Council meeting, Councilor Heather Harp called for "compassion and fairness" in the case of Brandon Bryant, charged with making threats in official and political matters, a felony, earlier this month.
On Thursday, three additional City Council members, Jesse Ramos, Sandra Vasecka and John Contos, issued a letter — bearing the City of Missoula seal — in a document titled "Free Brandon Bryant."
The open letter mentions, among other things, Bryant's status as a U.S. Air Force veteran suffering from trauma induced by an unsettling line of work with the military drone program. Bryant's lead defense attorney, public defender Robin Hammond, brought up the same history when arguing for lower bail at arraignment a week earlier.
While condemning "in the strongest possible terms" any threats "against anyone," the authors of Thursday's letter state they are not afraid of Bryant and advocated for his release. They also state Bryant's jailing has led to community members feeling wary about voicing their opinion before the council, "lest they be the next victims of what they perceived to be political retribution."
"We fully understood and supported Mr. Bryant's temporary barring from city council until all facts were realized but it is our belief that jailing a member of our community and subjecting him to the vicious revolving door of our criminal justice system is many steps too far," the letter states.
As the letter states, Bryant's interactions that led to his banishment from City Hall came after a tirade regarding the city's use of Tax Increment Financing. Ramos — who last year helped usher in new council members, including Contos and Vasecka, all focused on cutting taxes — has been a staunch critic of the Tax Increment Financing use by the city's redevelopment agency, as well.
Charging documents, however, focus primarily on a YouTube video, in which Bryant talks about the City Council, adding "those people who have wronged others … will be eliminated."
On Thursday, defense attorneys argued that Bryant's bail should be reduced, given that four of the 12 City Council members expressed comfort with Bryant's release. But Missoula County's chief criminal prosecutor, Matt Jennings, contended those four council members are not the councilors who feel threatened. Indeed, it was Council President Bryan von Lossberg who directed the YouTube video to police, according to court documents.
Earlier this week, von Lossberg told the Missoulian he believed any official involvement in Bryant's legal process should be left to the county prosecutor's office.
Bryant and his supporters have argued the video was edited so the statements were taken out of context, and posted in an attack on his character.
District Judge Shane Vannatta, however, agreed with Jennings that a mental health evaluation is in order before he is willing to lower bail.
"I will tell you that the court's chief concern is Mr. Bryant's danger to the community and the community safety … regardless of the where posted, how posted, who posted, I haven't heard Mr. Bryant deny that those statements may be his," Vannatta said during the hearing. "I am not asking to have detailed notes, I want diagnosis and recommendation.
"And so, the keys to the jail are in Mr. Bryant's hands."