As support grows for Missoula man's release, judge cites mental health concerns

While condemning "in the strongest possible terms" any threats "against anyone," the authors of Thursday's letter state they are not afraid of Bryant and advocated for his release. They also state Bryant's jailing has led to community members feeling wary about voicing their opinion before the council, "lest they be the next victims of what they perceived to be political retribution."

"We fully understood and supported Mr. Bryant's temporary barring from city council until all facts were realized but it is our belief that jailing a member of our community and subjecting him to the vicious revolving door of our criminal justice system is many steps too far," the letter states.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

As the letter states, Bryant's interactions that led to his banishment from City Hall came after a tirade regarding the city's use of Tax Increment Financing. Ramos — who last year helped usher in new council members, including Contos and Vasecka, all focused on cutting taxes — has been a staunch critic of the Tax Increment Financing use by the city's redevelopment agency, as well.