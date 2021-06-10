 Skip to main content
Ashley’s Walk returns, includes search for Arden Pepion
After taking 2020 off because of the pandemic, Ashley's Walk will return this Saturday in Browning to honor missing and murdered Indigenous persons.

The walk will start at 10 a.m. at Blackfeet Community College and go to the Museum of the Plains Indian, which will be followed by a search for Arden Pepion on Saturday afternoon and a search for Leo Wagner on Sunday morning.

A safety class for searchers will also be part of the event.

Pepion was last seen around 7 p.m. on April 22 in the surrounding areas of Joe Show East off U.S. Highway 89 South on the Blackfeet Reservation. Music by Travis Yost (www.themightytravis.com)

Arden went missing on April 22 on the Blackfeet Reservation and Wagner went missing in late April.

Kimberly Loring organized the first Ashley's Walk in 2018, one year after her sister, Ashley Loring HeavyRunner, went missing from the Blackfeet Reservation. Saturday’s walk will also mark the four-year anniversary of Ashley’s disappearance.

Loring hopes to provide encouragement and support to the families of missing and murdered people, she said.

“Encouragement is oxygen for the soul,” she added. “No one should have to go through this alone.”

For Arden's family, Loring wants to bring searchers together to provide community support. In the years she’s been searching for Ashley, Loring said there have been times where she’s searching with just a few other people, and sometimes completely alone.

“I’m familiar with searching with no one, so we want to rally around Arden and her family,” Loring said. “We want them to feel supported.”

Loring said the turnout has been growing each year since she started the walk and expects this year will be no different.

