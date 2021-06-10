Ashley’s Walk returns, includes search for Arden Pepion

After taking 2020 off because of the pandemic, Ashley's Walk will return this Saturday in Browning to honor missing and murdered Indigenous persons.

The walk will start at 10 a.m. at Blackfeet Community College and go to the Museum of the Plains Indian, which will be followed by a search for Arden Pepion on Saturday afternoon and a search for Leo Wagner on Sunday morning.

A safety class for searchers will also be part of the event.

Arden went missing on April 22 on the Blackfeet Reservation and Wagner went missing in late April.

Kimberly Loring organized the first Ashley's Walk in 2018, one year after her sister, Ashley Loring HeavyRunner, went missing from the Blackfeet Reservation. Saturday’s walk will also mark the four-year anniversary of Ashley’s disappearance.

Loring hopes to provide encouragement and support to the families of missing and murdered people, she said.

“Encouragement is oxygen for the soul,” she added. “No one should have to go through this alone.”