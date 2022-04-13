Asia conference features horsemanship movie

A documentary on horses and horse culture, “Wings of Kyrgyzstan,” will screen on Thursday, April 14, as part of the 19th annual Central and Southwest Asia Conference.

The film will be presented from 2:30-4:30 p.m., hosted by the Central and Southwest Asian Studies Center at the University of Montana in the University Center Theater. It’s free.

The film will have an introduction from its director, Sophie dia Pegrum, and Janet Rose, who is the director of the EQUUS International Film Festival and the Montana Center for Horsemanship.

The film tells “the story of the lives of the semi-nomads of Kyrgyzstan, their maverick horsemanship and deep spiritual connection to their mountains, animals and beloved horses,” according to an email from Rose. The title refers to their belief that “horses are the wings of mankind.”

She added that dia Pegrum’s stories will be relevant to Montanans and horse owners here, since “it all began in what is now Ukraine, Russia and Kazakhstan.”

Thursday's Central and Southwest Asia Conference activities also include a keynote presentation by UM Central and Southwest Asian Studies Director Ardi Kia at 12:30 p.m., student panel discussion following "Wings of Kyrgyzstan" and at 7 p.m. a presentation by Shawnee State University professor of Middle East History and Anthropology Amr Al Azam on "The New World Disorder: Hybrid Wars, Displacement, Sanctions and Reconstruction from Syria to Ukraine"

