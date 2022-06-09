Asphalt repairs along Higgins Ave. to begin June 13

City Street Maintenance Division crews will begin milling out damaged asphalt along Higgins Avenue on Monday, June 13. The work will extend from Brooks Street to University Avenue.

After removing old and damaged asphalt, crews will fill in the areas with new asphalt to help improve and preserve the street surface.

Work is expected to be completed the week of June 27. However, the date is subject to change due to inclement weather conditions and any other unforeseen circumstances that may arise during maintenance.

Higgins Avenue will remain open during construction, but travelers can expect shifted travel lanes and minor delays along the route. Drivers and bicyclists are advised to use caution.

Brief detours are possible, but not anticipated at this time. On-street parking will not be allowed along the affected blocks to ensure there is enough room for lane shifts.

Completing this repair project will help to preserve the street infrastructure by fixing damaged areas that allow for water to seep into and under the pavement. Water can damage the street below the surface, especially in the winter. Making these repairs will extend the pavement's life significantly and lessen the chance of future reconstruction work.

For more information and project updates, visit ci.missoula.mt.us/2681/street-maintenance-projects.

