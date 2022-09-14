Assault charge against former Sentinel principal dropped in municipal court

Assault charges against former Sentinel High School principal Ryan Rettig were dropped in Missoula Municipal Court this week.

Rettig pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor partner or family member assault for an incident that was alleged to have occurred earlier this year. A jury trial scheduled for the matter was vacated last month.

The charges were dismissed with prejudice, meaning that the plaintiff cannot refile the same claim again in court. The order to dismiss was signed by Judge Jennifer Streano.

Rettig was placed on administrative leave in April after Missoula County Public Schools was made aware of the charges filed against him. Rettig resigned from his position at the end of the 2021-2022 school year.