 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick topical alert top story

At least 10 Native Americans reported missing in last 2 weeks

  • 0
missing people

From Aug. 16 to Aug. 30, at least ten Native Americans – ages 11 to 17 – were reported missing in Montana. 

 Provided by Montana Missing Persons Database.

From Aug. 16 to Aug. 30, at least ten Native Americans — ages 11 to 17 — were reported missing in Montana.

Experts say they generally see an uptick in missing persons cases during summer when the weather is warm and school is out of session.

Emilee Cantrell, press secretary for the Montana Department of Justice, wrote in an email there has been an “overall uptick in missing persons under the age of 21 recently, which is typical of what we’ve seen in previous years.”

ciara.jfif

Ciara Wallette, 16, was last seen on Aug. 22.

A Montana Department of Justice report found that in 2021, more than 80% of the missing Indigenous people were under the age of 18. Dana Toole, special services bureau chief with the DOJ’s Division of Criminal Investigation, told Lee Montana newspapers in July that non-Native people under 18 also go missing at a higher rate than any other age.

People are also reading…

“We have a real problem in Montana with youth being reported missing,” she said at the time.

As of Tuesday morning, there were 185 reported missing people in Montana. Of those, 48, or 26% are Indigenous.

Missing Indigenous people in Montana

heleena.jfif

Heleena Bear, 14, was last seen on Aug. 28.

Heleena Bear, 14, was last seen Sunday. She has brown eyes and black hair. Jayden Eder, 11, was last seen on Aug. 17. The Bureau of Indian Affairs in Fort Peck is investigating their cases. Call 406-768-5565 with information.

Jacelyn Burd, 12, was last seen on Monday. The Great Falls Police Department is investigating her case. She has brown eyes and brown hair. Call 406-455-8565 with information. 

jacelyn.jfif

Jacelyn Burd, 12, was last seen on Aug. 29.

Elise Flatmouth, 16, was last seen on Aug. 18. Bureau of Indian Affairs on the Crow Reservation is investigating her case. Call 406-638-2631 with information on her whereabouts.

Destiny Irvine-Piedalue, 17, was last seen on Sunday. The Flathead Tribal Police are investigating her case and can be reached at 406-657-4700.

Makayla Longtree, 13, was last heard from on Aug. 18. Roosevelt County Sheriff is investigating her case and can be reached at 406-653-6240.

Mark Milender, 14, was last seen on Tuesday. He has black hair and brown eyes. Yellowstone County Sheriff is investigating his case and can be reached at 406-256-2929.

mark.jfif

Mark Milender, 14, was last seen on Aug. 30.

Selena Neacha, 16, was last seen on Aug. 26 wearing all black clothes. She has brown eyes and black hair. Blackfeet Law Enforcement is investigating her case. Call 406-338-4000 with information.

Jacob Running Crane, 16, was last seen on Aug. 22. He has blonde hair and blue eyes. Missoula Police Department is investigating his case and can be reached at 406-552-6300.

jacob.jfif

Jacob Running Crane, 16, was last seen on Aug. 22.

Ciara Wallette, 16, was last heard from on Aug. 22. She has brown hair and eyes. Billings Police Department is investigating her case. Call 406-657-8461 with information on her whereabouts.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Report: Getting approved for a mortgage is much harder for black homebuyers in US

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News