At least 2,000 Missoula kids signed up for COVID vaccine in first week of availability

As of Thursday, at least 2,000 children ages 5 to 11 have already received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine or have an appointment to do so.

Officials with the health department, city, local medical providers and schools in the area said vaccine appointments are filling up quickly, according to a city-county news release.

Appointments are still available and those looking for one can find information on how to do so at covid19.missoula.co. The Pfizer vaccine was approved for kids age 5 to 11 in late October.

Those in that age range get one-third of the adult dose. It is still a two-dose vaccine regimen.

The vaccine is safe and effective in preventing both infections and serious COVID illness in children, according to health officials.

The local health department is encouraging parents with questions to talk to their doctors and health professionals.

"Health providers and medical professionals encourage parents who are not sure if they want to get their children vaccinated against COVID-19 to talk to their pediatricians," the release said.

Families with concerns about the vaccine can also contact Community Medical Center's free nurse on call line at 406-327-4770 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. daily through Nov. 18.

"Pediatricians with Community Children’s are volunteering their time those evenings to answer questions about the vaccine for ages 5 and older," the release said. "They will not be able to provide specific medical advice for individual children; however, they are available to answer questions and address concerns about the vaccine and connect families with primary and specialty care providers, if necessary."

Vaccine Q&A

Below are common questions and answers from Community Medical Center.

My kids already had COVID, so do they need to get vaccinated? Aren’t they already immune?

People, including children, should get vaccinated regardless of whether they’ve already had COVID-19 because research has shown there is a lot of variability in how long people who have had COVID-19 are protected from getting infected again. Evidence is emerging that people get better protection by being fully vaccinated compared with having had COVID-19.

Vaccination also helps strengthen your protection if you’ve already had COVID-19. One study showed that unvaccinated people who already had COVID-19 are at least twice as likely than fully vaccinated people to get COVID-19 again.

If your child has a history of multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C, an illness with fever triggered by COVID infection in children that emerges several weeks later), you should delay vaccination until your child has recovered from being sick and for a minimum of 90 days after the date of diagnosis of MIS-C. (Source: CDC)

Will getting the vaccine impact my child’s fertility in the future?

There is no evidence that any vaccines, including COVID-19 vaccines, cause fertility problems. (Source: CDC)

Are there serious side effects from the vaccine?

Your children may have some side effects, which are similar to those seen with other routine vaccines and are a normal sign that their bodies are building protection. These side effects include fever, muscle soreness and fatigue and may affect their ability to do daily activities, but they should go away in a few days.

Some people have no side effects, and severe allergic reactions are very rare. Children in the 5-to-11 age group are less likely than adults to have fever after vaccination. (Source: CDC)

What is myocarditis and how does it relate to COVID infection and COVID vaccination?

Myocarditis is inflammation of the heart muscle. It has been seen as a rare side effect occurring after vaccination with the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines. This risk was highest in males ages 12 to 17, and in one study happened at a rate of 54 per million in this group. Myocarditis after vaccination usually occurred after the second dose, was generally mild and resolved with medical treatment.

However, the risk of myocarditis with COVID-19 infection itself is much higher than the risk with vaccination. Getting vaccinated is a good way to prevent COVID-19 infection and its effects, including myocarditis. (Source: CDC and AAP)

How do we know it’s safe and that there won’t be long-term effects?

Serious side effects that could cause a long-term health problem are extremely unlikely following any vaccination, including COVID-19 vaccination. Vaccine monitoring has historically shown that side effects generally happen within six weeks of receiving a vaccine dose.

For this reason, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration collected data on each of the authorized COVID-19 vaccines for a minimum of eight weeks after the final dose. CDC is continuing to monitor the safety of COVID-19 vaccines even now that the vaccines are in use, and millions of people have received COVID-19 vaccines without experiencing long-term effects. (Source: CDC)

If my child is 11, should we wait until they turn 12 to receive the larger dose?

The vaccine for 5-to 11-year-olds is one-third the dose of the vaccine for teenagers and adults. CDC recommends using the smaller dose for anyone under the age of 12, as it has been shown to offer good protection. Delaying vaccination would delay protection against COVID-19. (Source: CDC)

Are there providers in the county outside Missoula offering COVID-19 vaccines for ages 5 to 11?

Local vaccine providers are planning clinics for ages 5 to 11 for areas outside Missoula. Details will be made available at covid19.missoula.co/get-vaccinated when they are finalized. Residents can also check with their hometown pediatricians, primary care providers or pharmacies.

What is the cost?

All COVID vaccines are free of charge.

