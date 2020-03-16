At long last: The unmasking of the Cat

It’s been 20 long years without the Copy Cat. No wonder the world has gone bonkers.
For 5½ uproarious years the Cat ushered Missoulian readers from the previous millennium into this one each week in the Friday Entertainer.
Steadfastly concealing gender (it was a he) and identity (read on), the Copy Cat interrupted his regularly scheduled work to drive to Huntington, West Virginia, in December 1995 for the Montana Grizzlies’ first Division I-AA national championship football game.
He did it again in ’96, this time by train. In between, the Cat drove to Tuscaloosa, Alabama, for a Lady Griz basketball game in the NCAA tournament against North Carolina State.
The Copy Cat set the tone in his first column on Jan. 6, 1995.
Welcome to our column.
What’s it about?
Stuff.
What kind of stuff?
Whatever we please.
More than three years later the Cat stumbled onto an item to which he could relate.
He was purring about a book he’d read that summer. He gleaned from “Ring Game” a list of rules to live by from its chief protagonist, Joe Crow.
One of them: When your mind is elsewhere, go there.
Which brings us to that 1995 journey to West Virginia. Or as Vince wrote following UM’s 70-14 swamping of Stephen F. Austin the week before: ROAD TRIIIIIIP!
According to his daily travelogue, a Chevelle got him to Gillette, Wyoming, and an alleged Studebaker made it through Deadwood, South Dakota, and to the Corn Palace in Mitchell. On Day 3 it was onward in a “chartered Wagoneer” to, well, elsewhere.
The weather to the east looked bad so, given the game was still four days away, Devlin, traveling alone in eastern Kansas, made an executive Copy Cat decision.
We’re goin’ to Graceland.
And so he found himself at a motel in Memphis on Elvis Presley Boulevard, but only after an intermediate stop in St. Louis for lunch.
Your Copy Cat, looking for faster food, thought it had spied a McDonalds downtown, but it turned out to be something called the Gateway Arch. We got in line for a quarter pounder with cheese, and ended up on the weirdest elevator we’ve ever seen …
When Devlin pulled into Memphis on a Wednesday evening, things were closed for the night in Graceland. So the Cat hit Beale Street and B.B. King’s Blues Club where the regular sax player played a note so long we almost passed out.
His Thursday morning impression of Elvis’ home and burial plot at Graceland?
We have stood in his living room, in his kitchen, in his front yard, in his backyard, on his racquetball court, even in both his airplanes, and all we can say is: Green shag carpeting?
Then it was on to Nashville in a Plymouth Belvedere, and to Salt Lick and Head of Grassy, Kentucky.
Readers woke up Saturday morning, game day in Huntington, to this dateline and lede:
PANAMA CITY, Fla. — Boy, did we make a wrong turn.
Devlin ‘fessed up, admitting he’d made it safely to West Virginia and the home of Marshall University. There he completed the survey he’d been taking across the country by asking the hotel clerk, Vickie, her prediction for the game.
It was a question met by blank stares, or worse, in states farther west.
Who’s playing? Carrie in Gillette had asked. We told her.
Oh, Montana, Montana, definitely Montana.
And a score?
What do you get for a touchdown? she wanted to know. Seven points?
Yes.
And then a point for the kickie thing?
Well, no.
So we explained the finer points of football, which Carrie pondered, and then announced: Montana, 48-13.
All told, Vince “Copy Cat” Devlin quizzed 14 people on his travels through America. An even dozen picked the Grizzlies, including Ellen in Mitchell, South Dakota, who predicted a final of 108-102.
Which made her the first person on our trip to fully appreciate the Grizzlies’ explosive offense.
When Ellen was reminded it was a football game, she stuck with the Griz, this time by a 27-20 count.
Vickie behind the motel desk in Panama Cit — er, Huntington — chose Marshall.
But I’m from here, she said apologetically.
Whereupon the Cat cried: Look, young lady, if you think we just drove 16,000 miles, give or take a few, to watch Marshall win a national championship, you are crazy!
Vickie still said Marshall, 27-21.
Coach Don Read’s Grizzlies won 22-20 on that Dec. 16 afternoon nearly a quarter century ago, behind the heroics of Dave Dickenson, Matt Wells, Blaine McElmurry and Andy Larson’s field goal with 39 seconds to go.
Of course, joshed the Copy Cat, we had to watch the game on the Motorola in our Huntington hotel since we didn't have an actual ticket to the actual game, which was sold out, but on the plus side the reception was good, and during halftime we got to watch some HBO and didn't have to stand in line to use the toilet.
He tallied it up in the end: 2,478 miles, 12 states and a week where he survived an overflowing toilet in Gillette, looked down on St. Louis, had a religious experience with Elvis at Graceland, got lost in Nashville, visited hills and hollows in Kentucky and watched the Grizzlies win their first national football championship, live and in person, in West Virginia.
What we haven’t done is get home, preferably before Christmas, the Copy Cat concluded. We see a couple of good looking routes on the map. We are leaning toward the one that goes through Key West.