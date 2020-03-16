At long last: The unmasking of the Cat

One of them: When your mind is elsewhere, go there.

Which brings us to that 1995 journey to West Virginia. Or as Vince wrote following UM’s 70-14 swamping of Stephen F. Austin the week before: ROAD TRIIIIIIP!

According to his daily travelogue, a Chevelle got him to Gillette, Wyoming, and an alleged Studebaker made it through Deadwood, South Dakota, and to the Corn Palace in Mitchell. On Day 3 it was onward in a “chartered Wagoneer” to, well, elsewhere.

The weather to the east looked bad so, given the game was still four days away, Devlin, traveling alone in eastern Kansas, made an executive Copy Cat decision.

We’re goin’ to Graceland.

And so he found himself at a motel in Memphis on Elvis Presley Boulevard, but only after an intermediate stop in St. Louis for lunch.

Your Copy Cat, looking for faster food, thought it had spied a McDonalds downtown, but it turned out to be something called the Gateway Arch. We got in line for a quarter pounder with cheese, and ended up on the weirdest elevator we’ve ever seen …