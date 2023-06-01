Opening

Visit theroxytheater.org for up-to-date screen times.

‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-verse’

Spider-Man, Spider-Man, everywhere there’s a Spider-Man. The sequel to one of the greatest animated films of all time swings onto the big screen. Miles Morales is still trying to find his footing as his universe’s new friendly neighborhood web-spinner, but when a hole in reality brings him to a world chocked-full of wise-cracking wallcrawlers, he’s got to find what makes him unique. Rated PG. Stars the voices of Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld and Oscar Isaac. Opening Thursday, June 1.

‘Sanctuary’

Breakups are always difficult. But when you’re the heir to a hotel empire trying to end your relationship with the dominatrix who is blackmailing you, they might be just a touch more complicated. Rated R. Features Christopher Abbott, Margaret Qualley and that unmistakable hankerin’ for a spankerin’. Opening Friday, June 2.

Continuing

‘You Hurt My Feelings’

Sure her novels haven’t sold as well as they should have, but at least her husband is honest and supportive, right? Well at least he’s supportive, anyway. Rated R. Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Tobias Menzies and David Cross star in this movie about the little white lies we tell the people we love.

‘BlackBerry’

A pair of geeks have the brilliant idea of creating a handheld device that adds email functionality to a cell phone. Now all they need is a shady investor to make their dreams come true. Wonder where they can find someone like that in Silicon Valley? Rated R. Stars Jay Baruchel, Matt Johnson and an unrecognizable Glenn Howerton. Between this, “Air” and “Tetris,” it’s looking like Hollywood has moved on from origin stories about superheroes to origin stories about everyday stuff.

Special screenings

QueerWest Film Fest shorts preview

Montana’s first ever LGBTQ+ film festival kicks off with a look at the short films from around the country that explore the intersections of queer people in the American West. A House of Mysteries drag show follows the screening Thursday, June 1.

‘Queens and Cowboys’ (2014)

Spend a year riding along on the gay rodeo circuit, where brave cowboys and cowgirls overcome challenges both in and out of the arena on their way to the World Finals. Truly a movie for chaps who like chaps wearing chaps. Not Rated. Directed by Matt Livadary. A Q&A with International Gay Rodeo Association member (and documentary subject) Travis Gardner follows the screening Friday, June 2.

‘Please Baby Please’ (2022)

After witnessing them commit a murder on the streets of 1950s Manhattan (but actually filmed in Butte, Montana), a newlywed couple become the dangerous obsession for a gang of greasers. Rated R. Stars Andrea Riseborough, Henry Melling and Demi Moore. A Q&A with crewmembers of the film follows the screening Friday, June 2.

Met Opera Live: 'Die Zauberflöte'

Stage on Screen brings the world’s greatest contemporary theatrical performances, from the Met Opera to London’s National Theatre to the Bolshoi Ballet and beyond to the big screen. This month Mozart’s fairy tale returns to the Met for the first time in 20 years. Playing Saturday, June 3.

QueerWest shorts block

See short films from all over the country (and across 111 years of cinema history) in a special presentation. We’ve got shorts about transgender gunslingers, sexual awakenings at summer camps, and closeted ranchers. Playing Saturday, June 3.

‘My Own Private Idaho’ (1991)

Honestly, the way things are going, you can keep it. Gus Van Sant’s haunting tale of two street hustlers navigating a volatile world of junkies, thieves and johns explores unrequited love on the margins of society. Rated R. Stars River Phoenix, Keanu Reeves and Udo Kier. Playing Saturday, June 3.

‘To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar’ (1995)

Can you believe there are people out there that think drag is the moral decay rotting away our society? The Roxy rejects this moral panic, and takes a stand for freedom of expression with our new series “Pride is a Drag,” kicking off with this classic tale of a trio of drag queens whose cross country trip is interrupted when they break down in small-town Nebraska. Rated PG-13. Stars Wesley Snipes, Patrick Swayze and John Leguizamo. Playing Wednesday, June 7.

‘Linoleum’ (2022)

With his children’s science TV show failing, the put-upon host finds himself in the middle of a mid-life crisis. But when a mysterious satellite crash lands in his yard, his childhood dream of being an astronaut might be closer than he imagined. Not Rated. Stars Jim Gaffigan, Tony Shalhoub and Jim Gaffigan again. Playing Thursday, June 8, as part of “Science on Screen.” A Q&A with former NASA Jet Propulsion Lab ambassador Bryan von Lossberg follows the screening.