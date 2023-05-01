An attempted homicide charge was filed against a Missoula woman following a SWAT standoff over the weekend.

The woman, 32, was booked into the Missoula jail on Saturday afternoon after she barricaded herself into a house near Mount Avenue and Johnson Street.

Charging documents state police got a report of a woman trying to stab a man at the 2000 block of Mount Avenue. A man, covered in blood, came out of the house when police arrived. The man was taken to the hospital, where doctors determined that he sustained nine stab wounds. A surgeon believed he would survive.

Officers went to the house and saw the woman standing in the kitchen armed with a knife, according to the affidavit. The woman eventually surrendered after officers got her on the phone.

While staged at the house, officers saw a blood-covered pocketknife sitting on the kitchen island, according to the affidavit.

The suspect was interviewed by detectives. She reportedly told them that she stabbed the accuser following a fight, and admitted she wanted kill the man and harm herself, according to charging documents.

The suspect is facing one felony charge of attempted deliberate homicide. The investigation is ongoing.

She's being held on a $500,000 bond and will be arraigned in Missoula County District Court on Tuesday morning.