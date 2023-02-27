Attorneys representing plaintiffs in a sex-based discrimination lawsuit against the University of Montana recently filed documents asking to add new claims and dismiss one woman from participating due to health concerns.

Claims made by Kathleen Reeves, who served as office manager for the Alexander Blewett III School of Law, have been dismissed with prejudice from the lawsuit citing health concerns that could impact her participation in the forthcoming trial. Reeves worked for the university in 2018 and was allegedly belittled by then-dean Paul Kirgis to the point where she opted to retire earlier than she previously planned, according to court documents.

Despite Reeves’ exit, the plaintiffs and their attorneys hope to add new, recent allegations against UM to the suit that occurred after the amendment deadline, which was scheduled for Jan. 6. Title IX of the federal Education Amendments of 1972 prohibits discrimination on the basis of sex.

In the motion to amend filed last week, attorneys want to add Vandi Theriot as a plaintiff in the case, whose allegations are only about a month old.

In January, Theriot was offered a job to serve as Vice President for People and Culture by UM President Seth Bodnar on or around Jan. 20 after she was selected as the best candidate by the hiring committee, according to court documents. She was offered a 16-month contract and $155,000 salary, the lowest of any of the university’s vice presidents.

Shortly after, Bodnar allegedly explained that an internal candidate from the university would be promoted to Associate Vice President of People and Culture, a position that did not have a description, nor was it posted for a public or internal candidate search, according to the filing.

Before beginning her new job at the university, Bodnar asked Theriot to complete transitional work over the weekend and she withdrew from other jobs she was applying for at the time. On Jan. 25, about five days after she was offered the job, Bodnar told Theriot that the university was rescinding its offer of employment to her and that the internal candidate would “build out the People and Culture sector before hiring the Vice President” for the position, according to documents.

The new filings regarding Theriot do not specify the gender of the internal candidate and only describe them to be younger and more athletic than Theriot.

"Ms. Theriot has never worked at UM and she has never been offered a job by UM," said Dave Kuntz, the university's director of strategic communications."

If the request to add Theriot as a plaintiff to the suit is not granted, she is planning on pursuing her claims as a separate action.

“However, currently, Ms. Theriot has determined that the benefits of this multi-plaintiff litigation outweigh the benefits of individual litigation,” court documents state. “As such, Ms. Theriot’s preference is to join this group litigation, rather than proceed individually.”

Just before the amendment deadline, attorneys added two new plaintiffs to the suit, Jacki Hedtke, who served as the assistant director for operations at the Adams Center from 2006-2013, and Laura John, who was a graduate student and university employee from 2006-2011.

After their addition, the legal team representing UM filed a motion for partial dismissal regarding Hedtke and John’s claims, saying that their allegations “fall outside the applicable statute of limitations for Title IX.” The defense attorneys say that the statute of limitations regarding Title IX is three years.

The plaintiff’s legal team countered the defense’s argument with their own filing, arguing that Hedtke and John’s claims stem from contract violations and therefore are not impacted by the statute of limitations for Title IX.

The Title IX suit was initially filed August 2021 by one current and three former university employees, alleging that UM and the Montana University System fostered and encouraged a culture that resulted in unequal treatment of female employees. The original plaintiffs in the suit include Catherine Cole, Barbara Koostra, Mary-Ann Sontag Bowman and Rhondie Voorhees. The plaintiffs are represented by Hilary Carls and Sherine Blackford of Blackford Carls P.C. in Bozeman.

In October, U.S. District Judge Brian Morris denied class action certification in the suit because the plaintiffs did not meet proper requirements and they did not demonstrate the university’s liability “is subject to common proof.”

A jury trial was scheduled for November of this year. However the plaintiffs filed a motion to extend the scheduling order dates and seek a six-month extension for the trial. If granted, the extension would push the trial to sometime in the spring of 2024.