Attorneys spar over class action status in Title IX suit against UM

Attorneys sparred in federal court on Monday over a sex-based discrimination lawsuit against the University of Montana involving more than 70 current and former employees alleging the university fostered a hostile workplace environment for women.

U.S. District Judge Brian Morris has not yet decided if the plaintiffs will be granted class-action status in their suit against UM and the Montana University System, the focus of Monday’s hearing.

“We just hope for the opportunity to advocate for as many women as possible,” said Hillary Carls, of Blackford Carls P.C. of Bozeman, after Monday’s hearing.

Catherine Cole, Barbara Koostra, Mary-Ann Sontag Bowman and Rhondie Voorhees filed the federal lawsuit last August describing treatment from the university they say is part of a “good ol' boys’ club.” They specifically claimed UM President Seth Bodnar created a campus environment adverse to women.

The plaintiffs' legal team requested class certification after 18 more women came forward with similar allegations of gender discrimination and harassment. Carls said attorneys identified more than 70 other current or former female UM employees as eligible class-action members.

Morris asked Carls what factual evidence their team has to establish a culture of discrimination on the basis of sex at the university.

“Culture is habits and routines,” Carls replied.

In March, lawyers representing the MUS and UM moved to deny the class-action request. On Monday, attorney Susan Miltko argued that the claims brought by the plaintiffs are separate, unique allegations not eligible for class-action status.

“Theory of culture is not enough,” Miltko said, noting that the plaintiffs hadn’t identified specific discriminatory university policies or expert testimony to assert their claims.

Miltko and her team offered a slideshow of their arguments identifying “wide-ranging” claims of discrimination asserted by each of the four original plaintiffs.

Miltko also claimed that there are conflicts between the named plaintiffs and who might be possible class-action members, namely Lucy France, UM’s General Counsel. Miltko questioned how people identified as possible perpetrators of discrimination against female employees could be class-action members seeking damages.

Chief Judge Morris did not agree that the conflicts identified by Miltko in court were justified and argued that they could be going along with the discriminatory culture argued by the plaintiffs.

Carls noted during her rebuttal that France is not a defendant in the case, but is considered a witness.

“The University of Montana has presented evidence to the court showing these accusations are not based in fact,” said Dave Kuntz, UM’s director of strategic communications. "In regard to today’s arguments, we strongly believe these false and inflammatory allegations fail to meet the requisite requirements necessary to secure class status."

Morris is expected to rule regarding the class action status request before the case’s amendment deadline on July 30.

