Alan Ault officially is back in the race for Missoula’s Ward 4 City Council seat.
During a special hastily-called city council meeting on Wednesday, the eight councilors who were present voted unanimously to hold a primary in Ward 4, along with those already scheduled for Sept. 10 in Wards 1, 3 and 5.
Those four wards all have three people competing for a four-year seat on the council, and current members say that narrowing the field to two candidates in each ward will eliminate the potential outcome of a candidate taking a seat without winning the majority vote.
Ault was deemed out of the running by the council Monday night after City Clerk Marty Rehbein received a letter from Jeff Mangan, the commissioner of political practices, saying that Ault was the sole candidate in the Missoula council race who failed to file his notification paperwork with the COPP office within the deadline allocated under state law.
After Ault filed the document Tuesday morning, Mangan sent a second letter to Rehbein, saying Ault was now in compliance.
A smiling Ault left the brief meeting, saying only that he's ready to move forward with his campaign.
Sixteen candidates are vying for six spots on the council. The four primaries are estimated to cost about $51,000.