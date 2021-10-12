Aurora views in western Montana possible before cold snap hits

Dawn patrollers caught a Northern Lights show in Missoula early Tuesday, and might score a repeat performance Wednesday morning.
The Aurora Borealis appeared as a green band in the skies across much of northwestern Montana on the clear, cold Tuesday morning. It’s predicted to shine again Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, and the National Weather Service forecast calls for clear skies until Wednesday morning.
“The photos up by Kalispell, Whitefish were pretty spectacular,” Missoula NWS meteorologist Joe Messina said on Tuesday afternoon. “We should be good tonight, with a pretty clear sky until about 6 a.m. It could be not-bad viewing.”
It will be cold viewing, however. Those clear skies should push the temperature down to 22 in the Missoula Valley, followed by light snow coming from the following cold front. That could drop an inch or two of snow on the mountain passes, including Lookout, Lolo and Marias passes. Valley bottoms may get up to half an inch of snow and roads could be icy Wednesday evening and Thursday morning.
On a positive note, steady west-to-east winds following Wednesday’s cold snap should restore clear skies and warmer temperatures heading into the weekend. Nights won’t get above freezing, but daytime highs are forecast to reach 62 in Missoula by Saturday.
Photos: Northern Lights from October 11
Northern lights at GNP
@spann last night in @GlacierNPS the Northern Lights put on a show! First time seeing them. #MTwx #TheLastBestPlace #TheNorthernLights pic.twitter.com/CRqPRQcIGa— Craig (@RockyTopSkiBum) October 12, 2021
Northern Lights show
Scenes from the Northern Lights show earlier. The most vivid, active & intense aurora borealis I’ve ever witnessed. Wonderful dancing over the mountains, with purples extending from the greens. pic.twitter.com/7MvQs159rX— Josh Arrants (@arrants14) October 12, 2021
Northern Lights over Canada
The direct hit from a CME sparked some spectacular #AuroraBorealis last night over central Canadian Prairies. #NorthernLights were visible from 0300 UTC onwards. I took these from west of #saskatoon #Saskatchewan. #ShareYourWeather #stormhour pic.twitter.com/xbRswZAQqn— Gunjan Sinha PhD (@gunjansinha2017) October 12, 2021
View of the Northern Lights from a porch
The porch faces north 🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/GrOSGWeAcV— Ō’m”kaistaaw”kaa•kii (@mariahgladstone) October 12, 2021
Northern Lights in Washington state
Bright northern lights shimmered across the Washington sky. Take a look at the photos https://t.co/Z8CBNBzF9D— Hello Nice World (@HelloNiceWorld2) October 12, 2021