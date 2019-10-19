By the numbers

Local businessman Nick Checota and his wife, Robin Checota, unveiled plans last week for a $100 million civic and cultural center and restaurant and hotel complex on the Clark Fork River. From project materials, a feasibility study, an economic analysis, and Checota himself, here's a roundup of numbers presented with news of the project:

60,000: size of the events center in square feet

30: years the city has been working to develop the riverfront property

10: in millions of dollars, amount of indirect spending a conference center has been estimated to generate, according to an earlier feasibility study

17: in millions of dollars, amount of direct spending a conference center has been estimated to generate, according to the same study

356: new jobs a conference center could create, per the earlier study

22: in millions of dollars, the amount of spending the convention center in Spokane generates, according to a 2016 economic study

6,000: people the Missoula events center could accommodate standing

3,000: people the Missoula events center could accommodate seated

2,000: people the performing arts center in Boise can accommodate seated

1,000: people the Missoula events center could accommodate at a banquet with tables

200: people the Wilma Theater can accommodate seated at tables

1: fine dining restaurants the plan calls for, and fast casual restaurants the plan calls for

200: rooms planned for the boutique hotel

10: total stories planned in high rise building, with ground floor restaurants, seven stories of hotel rooms, and two stories of condos

45: residential condos associated with the development

35,000: people Nick Checota estimates visit his other venues annually from outside Missoula

50,000: people he estimates would visit from outside Missoula once the Drift opens

400: underground parking spaces planned

90: percent of construction and other trade work estimated will come from local businesses in building the project

12,000: low estimate of number of people the project will bring downtown each month

15,000: high estimate of the number of people the project will bring downtown each month

35-45: estimated percent of people who will come downtown from outside Missoula

2.3: in millions, purchase price Checotas will pay for the city-owned property

16.5: in millions, the value of the tax increment finance revenue bond the city will use to purchase the events center before leasing it back to the Checotas

Sources: See related story. Also see stories about the project from last Tuesday's and Thursday's Missoulian.