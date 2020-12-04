 Skip to main content
Author Bill Kittredge dies
Author Bill Kittredge dies

Bill Kittredge, who came up with the name of the Montana writing anthology called, "The Last Best Place," says he was inspired by Abraham Lincoln's words, "The last best hope of Mankind ... " Kittredge holds the voluminous collection for a portrait in 2005.

Montana author and writing master Bill Kittredge, who co-created the iconic “The Last Best Place” title for a compendium of Montana literature, died on Friday. He was 88.

A native of southern Oregon, Kittredge, began teaching creative writing at the University of Montana in 1969. He retired in 1997 but returned briefly in 2012 as visiting writer in a fellowship program named for him. President Bill Clinton honored him with a National Humanities Award in 1994, followed by the Los Angeles Times Award for Lifetime Achievement in 2007. He received a lifetime achievement award from the Montana Book Festival in 2017.

Some of Kittredge’s most notable work includes his 1987 collection of stories, “Owning it All,” and his 1992 memoir “Hole in the Sky.”

Kittredge also co-produced Robert Redford’s “A River Runs Through It,” and has been published in notable magazines and newspapers around the country.

Additional coverage of Kittredge’s life and accomplishments will be published in Sunday’s Missoulian newspaper.

James Crumley had some bad habits and a good heart; we loved him for both
James Crumley had some bad habits and a good heart; we loved him for both

Jim Crumley will be remembered by lots of folks for his early detective novels and the epic scale of his excesses. He was, for almost 40 years, a legendary figure in Missoula’s bars, from the East Gate Liquor Store and Lounge and the poker tables in the Oxford Café in the '70s and ;'80s, to Charlie’s and The Depot in more recent years. 

