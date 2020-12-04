Author Bill Kittredge dies

Montana author and writing master Bill Kittredge, who co-created the iconic “The Last Best Place” title for a compendium of Montana literature, died on Friday. He was 88.

A native of southern Oregon, Kittredge, began teaching creative writing at the University of Montana in 1969. He retired in 1997 but returned briefly in 2012 as visiting writer in a fellowship program named for him. President Bill Clinton honored him with a National Humanities Award in 1994, followed by the Los Angeles Times Award for Lifetime Achievement in 2007. He received a lifetime achievement award from the Montana Book Festival in 2017.

Some of Kittredge’s most notable work includes his 1987 collection of stories, “Owning it All,” and his 1992 memoir “Hole in the Sky.”

Kittredge also co-produced Robert Redford’s “A River Runs Through It,” and has been published in notable magazines and newspapers around the country.

