Author of 'The Revenant' to speak in Hamilton

Author Michael Punke remembers as a third grader standing awe-struck before Edgar Paxson’s painting “The Battle of the Little Big Horn,” fascinated by the chaotic scene depicted in the nearly 6 x 9-foot masterpiece.

It’s something that’s stuck with him most his life.

“That's a battle that I've been thinking about, I guess, for about 50 years now,” he said from his study in Missoula, where a version of the painting hangs today.

As a little boy growing up in Wyoming, Punke was captivated by Western adventure stories. The New York Times best-selling author’s numerous works of historical fiction can attest that not much changed. Best known for writing “The Revenant,” which was adapted into an Academy Award-winning film starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Punke has also published “Fire and Brimstone: The North Butte Mining Disaster of 1917,” “Last Stand” and most recently in 2021, “Ridgeline.”

“I just have always found the West a really compelling place for great adventure stories,” Punke said. “And so every story that I've ever written has kind of that as the foundation. On top of that, I also am really fascinated with and intrigued by the world of political intrigue. And so the most interesting story to me also has those kinds of very contemporary political lessons.”

He’s currently doing research for a potential follow up to “Ridgeline,” which is set during the Indian Wars of the 1860s in the Powder River Valley of Wyoming.

“One story that I'm very interested in is the continuation of the Crazy Horse story,” Punke said. “In ‘Ridgeline,’ Crazy Horse is in his mid-20s, he’s very young. And of course, what happens in the 10 years after the Fetterman Massacre, leads up to the Battle of the Little Bighorn, where Crazy Horse obviously plays an incredibly important role again, in a battle that's even more infamous. And so that's, that's a story that I'm very interested potentially in telling.”

Punke said there's been a lot of interest from Hollywood in a film or television adaptation of “Ridgeline,” a story he believes holds lessons in leadership we can learn from today.

“If you look at Red Cloud’s leadership of a confederation of tribes that he helped to pull together to defend their homeland in that era, there are incredible leadership lessons there,” Punke said. “And if you look at some of the failures of the U.S. Army in that era, and in particular in that place, to fully consider the situation that they were in, it led to disaster for them. So there's a lot of great contemporary political lessons there, even though it's an event that took place in 1866.”

Punke thinks history gives us an opportunity to stand back from an event and reflect on it more dispassionately and hopefully learn from it.

“One of the reasons that I like historical stories, including historical fiction, is because I think it gives us an opportunity to think about political issues in a way that is somewhat removed from the kind of divisiveness and bile of today's politics,” Punke said. “Unfortunately, it's very hard today to have a civilized conversation about politics anymore.”

Politics is something Punke knows a thing or two about as well. He worked as a staffer for Senator Max Baucus in the '90s after graduating from law school and has worked on international trade issues in both the public and private sectors. He served as U.S. ambassador to the World Trade Organization from April 2010 to January 2017, a role that prevented him from being able to do publicity work when “The Revenant” was in production due to ethics rules. He currently serves as vice president for Global Public Policy with Amazon.

“I think that historical fiction and narrative nonfiction can be ways of examining issues and learning from history in a way that, if we let it, can be helpful to hopefully not repeating all the mistakes of the past,” he said. "We're not always very good about that, but that opportunity is there."