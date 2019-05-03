Missoula County authorities on Friday identified the man found dead on a business property near Brooks Street on Monday as Geoffery A. Morris. He was 56.
Someone working at First Interstate Bank on Monday morning found the body and notified the Missoula Police Department. Initial reports said it did not appear the person died recently, based on the condition of the body.
MPD Sgt. and Public Information Officer Travis Welsh said Friday there were no updates on the investigation to determine the cause of Morris' death. Investigators still await the report from the medical examiner, Welsh said.
The body was located in a landscaped area of First Interstate Bank on the 3500 block of Brooks.
This story will be updated.