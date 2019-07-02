The Missoula County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday identified the man killed in a rollover crash early Monday on Graves Creek Road as Tyler Hays, of California. He was 34.
Hays was driving southbound on Graves Creek Road when he lost control and entered into a skid. The vehicle then exited the roadway and rolled down a hill before coming to a stop on all four tires, Montana Highway Patrol said Monday.
Troopers were dispatched to the scene at approximately 2:30 a.m. Speed and alcohol are considered factors in the crash and the investigation is ongoing.