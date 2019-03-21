Try 3 months for $3
The Missoula County Sheriff's Office on Thursday identified the man killed in a head-on collision on Interstate 90 as Martin J. Elison, 62. 

Elison was driving the wrong way in the westbound lane on Wednesday when his car collided head-on with a semi-truck carrying wood chips. The crash sent the semi's cab over the median and into the eastbound lane and ignited a large fire.

The driver of the semi was transported to the hospital. No further details were released on the truck driver's condition. 

