040919 woman death-tm.jpg

A maintenance tunnel near Interstate 90 on the east side of Missoula, where police found a 46-year-old woman's body Sunday night. 

 TOMMY MARTINO, Missoulian

The Missoula County sheriff on Tuesday identified the woman found dead in a maintenance tunnel Sunday night as Michelle L. Andrews. She was 46. 

The cause and manner of death are still pending, Sheriff T.J. McDermott said in a social media post Tuesday. 

Andrews' body was located in a concrete tunnel beneath Interstate 90 near the 1100 block of East Broadway on Sunday. Whoever found the body alerted police around 7 p.m. Sunday.

On Monday, MPD Sgt. Travis Welsh said detectives are investigating the matter as a suspicious death. No further information has been released.

This story will be updated. 

