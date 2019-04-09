The Missoula County sheriff on Tuesday identified the woman found dead in a maintenance tunnel Sunday night as Michelle L. Andrews. She was 46.
The cause and manner of death are still pending, Sheriff T.J. McDermott said in a social media post Tuesday.
Andrews' body was located in a concrete tunnel beneath Interstate 90 near the 1100 block of East Broadway on Sunday. Whoever found the body alerted police around 7 p.m. Sunday.
On Monday, MPD Sgt. Travis Welsh said detectives are investigating the matter as a suspicious death. No further information has been released.
