 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Authorities looking for missing woman, child
editor's pick alert top story

Authorities looking for missing woman, child

{{featured_button_text}}

State and local authorities on Monday said they are looking for a 17-year-old woman who left a women's shelter and took her 1-year-old daughter, who is not in the woman's custody.

Shania Burns was last seen Oct. 1 when she ran away from Mountain Home Montana in Missoula, according to an alert from the Missoula County Sheriff's Office and the Montana Department of Justice. Burns does not have legal custody of her biological daughter, Ariya Blackwolf, age 1, but may be traveling with her to Billings with Blackwolf's non-custodial father, Benny Blackwolf, according to the release.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Ariya Blackwolf is currently listed as a missing juvenile, and Burns is listed as a juvenile runaway. Both are supposed to be in the custody of the State of Montana, according to the release.

Burns is roughly 5 feet, 6 inches tall and approximately 165 pounds. Ariya is 2 feet, 6 inches tall and about 30 pounds, according to the release.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the Missoula County Sheriff's Office at 406-258-4810 or 9-1-1.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Back the Blue Rally

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News