Officials are asking for the public’s help in finding Andrew "Drew" Hossle, 31, of Missoula.
Hossle’s friend Brandon Ihde said they were talking on the phone last Thursday when Hossle hung up on him after saying he was by the Triple Bridges near Alberton. The call ended abruptly at 10:01 p.m. when Hossle hung up on Ihde.
“His car was located by Mineral County an hour later, parked at the trail to Sandy Beaches,” Idhe said. “He took the Fish Creek exit outside of Alberton, and we haven’t seen him since.”
Hossle seemed “despondent” at the time, which is why Idhe wanted to continue their conversation.
Hossle is about 6 feet tall and weighs 140 pounds. He has a red beard, auburn hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a maroon V-neck T-shirt with khaki shorts and green Chaco sandals, He also was wearing a red-billed hat with blue on the front of it.
“He’s tall and wiry, with longer strawberry blond hair, especially on top. It’s cut short on the sides,” Idhe said. “His skin is pale, with freckles, and he just turned 31 on Saturday.”
Hossle has tattoos of the triangular-like Masonic images on both his wrists, and also a large one on his back.
“He was a former grand master of the Masons in Missoula,” Idhe said.
Hossle is a behavioral specialist for Western Montana Mental Health, and worked at C.S. Porter Middle School in Missoula. Idhe said his friend loves the water, especially kayaking in the area near where his dark-blue, 2018 Ford Fiesta was located.
Hossle has a history of epilepsy, and was without his medication, according to a joint news release from the Mineral and Missoula counties’ sheriff’s departments.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Mineral County Sheriff’s Office at 406-822-3555