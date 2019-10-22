State authorities on Tuesday asked for the public's help in identifying the vandals who damaged the Frenchtown Pond State Park entrance station and maintenance shed on Oct. 7.
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks said the structures were broken into and damaged during the early morning hours on Oct. 7. Damage was done to a door and window, and items were reported missing from both buildings. Off-road grass was also damaged by tire tracks, according to the FWP release.
Anyone with information is asked to contact FWP at 1-800-TIP-MONT (1-800-847-6668).
Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to a conviction.