Authorized Camping Site: Missoula official provides update, addresses concerns

Concerns about trash building up underneath the Reserve Street Bridge and about how low-income, unsheltered Missoulians are being concentrated in already low-income neighborhoods were brought up during a community forum hosted by the Reserve Street Working Group on Tuesday.

Casey Gannon, the county’s shelter projects coordinator, presented an update on the Authorized Camping Site, a 40-spot legal tent-camping site on Clark Fork Lane behind the Super Walmart.

Gannon said that since it opened in January, the site has been at capacity. A private security company, Rogers International, has been hired to provide 24/7 security at the site.

“Rogers International has been amazing there,” Gannon said. “They have relationships and build relationships and are able to de-escalate a lot of situations that might have required law enforcement.”

He said the guards have solved a lot of problems at the site. Gannon also said the city and county have hired a staff member to be out during the work week at the site to help manage things and keep the area clean. The community care team from Partnership Health Center, the Homeless Outreach Team from the Poverello Center and representatives from Hope Rescue Mission also work with the people living at the site to connect them to health and housing services.

“The purpose of the Authorized Camping Site is to provide a low-barrier place to legally camp and to reduce illegal urban camping,” Gannon said.

He noted that initially, the camp was successful in drawing people out of long-term, entrenched illegal camps beneath the Reserve Street Bridge. However, in recent weeks, he said people have filtered back to living under the bridge and there is now a lot of highly visible trash.

“We’ve seen folks moving back to the illegal Reserve Street camp,” he said. “There’s quite a bit of trash dispersed and spread out among the area.”

Gannon said that the Montana Department of Transportation, which owns the land under the bridge, was supposed to do a cleanup in March but canceled due to a lack of staffing.

Kevin Davis, an organizer for the Reserve Street Working Group, said volunteers are still needed for a cleanup of the riparian area under the bridge from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Earth Day, April 22.

Gannon said that county officials are aware of the trash under the Reserve Street Bridge.

“Rogers is working with the city to get people out from under the bridge again,” he said. “With the Johnson Street Emergency Winter Shelter closing on April 18, we’re going to see more urban camping. We’re going to continue to work with the city on how that’s going to be addressed. The Authorized Camping Site is one piece of the solution, but it’s not going to solve everything.”

Gannon noted that by next year, the 202-unit Trinity affordable housing project should be open, which will mean many more people making lower wages should have more options for housing. Gannon also reminded people that the Temporary Safe Outdoor Space, currently located on the south side of town, will be moving probably this fall to Mullan Road near the corner of West Broadway, next to where 130 units of the Trinity complex are being built.

John Wolverton, a community member attending the forum, said he’s noticed that all of the projects for low-income housing or legal camping seem to be getting concentrated in the area of West Broadway.

Wolverton said that public engagement in wealthy neighborhoods tends to be higher, because people have more time and resources to call their city council member or speak up in meetings about things they don’t like. People in lower-income neighborhoods, though, often aren’t aware of the burden that’s placed on their areas by decision-makers.

“It’s low-income citizens forced into low-income census tracts. It’s an expression of classism,” Wolverton said. “It’s ‘let’s put all the poor people over there so we don’t have to deal with them.’ There needs to be some community awareness that there’s a slow march toward concentrating low-income people in what’s already a low-income area.”

Gannon said the county and the city are already “very aware” of that issue. However, he said the decision to move the TSOS to the West Broadway area was made because there simply weren’t any other options.

“We struggled to find this location,” Gannon said. “It was a battle to find a location. So there’s definitely not intention to put it anywhere where there was already a lot of low-income people being housed there.”

Wolverton said that Missoula doesn’t need “another Cabrini-Green,” referring to high-rise, low-income housing projects near Chicago’s wealthiest neighborhoods that was razed because it wasn’t kept up. He also said it’s well-known in urban planning circles that it isn’t good for cities to concentrate low-income residents in one single area.

“We need to have duplexes and fourplexes spread all around the city for affordable housing and social services that don’t force low-income people to always be gravitating toward one low-income area,” Wolverton said. “That ties into our government leaders do need to have more open processes.”

In all, Gannon said, the Authorized Camping Site has been a success in that it’s given people a safe, sanitary place to live while limiting the amount of entrenched, long-term camps that are harmful to the environment and people.

“Our main success is trying to reduce urban camping throughout Missoula,” Gannon said. “People had (been under the Reserve Street Bridge) for years and years and providing a safe, legal spot gives them a little more breathing room and gives them more steps to find better housing options."

He noted that providing services is much smoother when people are in a legal space.

"Outreach is easier, it’s easy to find people when we know where they’re living in a designated area," he said. "But we probably will see more urban camping and illegal camping."

