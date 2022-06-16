Authors flock to Missoula for Maclean book festival

Schedule of events

Public Lands & Sacred Ground

Western Writers Bear Witness

June 24-26, 2022, Missoula, Montana

Friday evening, June 24

6-8 p.m.: Festival reception at the Dana Gallery featuring Crow artist Kevin Red Star

Saturday, June 25

The Wilma, Missoula

9:30 a.m.: Welcome

9:45 a.m.: Keynote by Timothy Egan – Public Lands in American History, (author, "Big Burn," "The Worst Hard Time")

10:30 a.m.: The Glacier Park Story with Rosalyn LaPier (author, "Invisible Reality"), John Taliaferro (author, "Grinnell") and Michael Punke, (author, "The Last Stand"), moderator.

11:15 a.m.: Break

11:30 a.m.: This America of Ours with Shane Morigeau (Montana state senator and member of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribe), John Clayton (author, "Natural Rivals") and Nate Schweber (author, "This America of Ours"). Tim Egan, moderator.

12:30 p.m.: Lunch – on your own.

1:30 p.m.: Who Owns the Story: Who can and how should native history be written? Debra Magpie Earling (author, "Perma Red"), Peter Stark (author, "Tecumseh's Promise"), and M.L. Smoker (author, "Another Attempt at Rescue," a collection of poetry and "Thunderous," a graphic novel). Annick Smith, moderator.

2:30 p.m.: The Worlds We Carry: Comparing Euro-American and Indigenous way of being on the land, preservation of indigenous sacred ground: with Sally Thompson (author, "People Before the Parks"), Shane Doyle, Crow Nation activist, and Joe Wagner, Blackfeet Sacred Ground preservationist.

6 p.m.: Cocktails and gala dinner at The Wilma, Missoula.

Comments by Steve Bullock and Kevin Red Star

Auction of Kevin Red Star painting

Sunday, June 26

The Wilma, Missoula

12 p.m.: Keynote by Terry Tempest Williams: Current Challenges to Sacred Ground & Public Land (author, "Erosion," "The Hour of the Land")

12:45 p.m.: The Healing Power of the Wilderness: Featuring Doug Peacock (author, "Grizzly Years," "Was It Worth It?)".

1:15 p.m.: Q&A for Terry Tempest Williams and Doug Peacock

1:45 p.m.: Break

2 p.m.: New Priorities for Public Land: Tracy Stone-Manning, Bureau of Land Management director

2:30 p.m.: Can a Book Save a Wilderness? Art & Activism

Introduction by Rick Bass, followed by panel discussion with Bass, Terry Tempest Williams, Doug Peacock, Shane Doyle, moderated by Rob Chaney, (author, "Grizzly in the Driveway").

4 p.m.: Books, Rivers and Too Damn Many People – John N. Maclean, (author, "Home Waters: A Chronicle of Family and a River").

Monday, June 27

9 a.m.: Field Trips to sites of the Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act in the Seeley-Swan and Blackfoot Valleys, co-sponsored by Wild Montana (see below)

Protecting the Blackfoot Clearwater Watersheds: Hike Clearwater Lake || Difficulty: Easy || Leader: Gene Schade – 8 people

Forests of the Blackfoot Clearwater: Walk the Girard Larch Grove || Difficulty: Easy || Leader: Suzanne Hendrich – 8 people

Where the Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Project Started: Hike Lake Elsina to Lake Dinah || Difficulty: Moderate || Leader: Erin Clark – 8 people

Wildlife of the Blackfoot Clearwater: Hike the West Fork Clearwater || Wildlife of the Blackfoot Clearwater: A hike along the West Fork of the Clearwater || Difficulty: Moderate || Leader: Tom Parker – 8 people

Connecting Wilderness with New Wilderness: A hike to Sunday Mountain || Difficulty: Strenuous || Leader: Lee Boman – 8 people

1 p.m.: Tour of Norman Maclean's Favorite Fishing Holes || Difficulty: Easy || Leader: Jerry O'Connell – 40 people (Participants will go by bus, $30 ticket collected at the bus)