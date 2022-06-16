Authors flock to Missoula for Maclean book festival

Love for solitude and open spaces can sure draw a crowd.
The first post-pandemic revival of the Norman Maclean Literary Festival at the end of June has already logged 1,100 participants who want to hear from a lengthening list of best-selling writers.
“It’s almost the population of Seeley Lake that’s registered for this event, said Bill Lombardi, one of the festival organizers. “We wanted to do it at the new Missoula Public Library, but the registration got so big, and we wanted to do it for free, that we had to move it to the Wilma to have enough capacity.”
The theme of “Public Lands and Sacred Ground” gives the two-day slate of presenters lots of territory to cover. New York Times reporter and author Timothy Egan’s keynote on “Public Lands in American History,” building off his investigations of forest fires and the Dust Bowl era in “The Big Burn” and “The Worst Hard Time” on June 26. Norman Maclean’s son John Maclean, reporter and author of “Home Waters: Chronicle of a Family and a River,” bookends the second day with his discussion of “Books, Rivers and Too Damn Many People.”
“In a way, it’s symbolic of Norman Maclean’s writing,” Lombardi said of the festival’s popularity. “He loved to come to Seeley Lake to get away from Chicago and write and fish with his family. Now his book (“A River Runs Through It”) has become internationally renowned and turned to a great movie. It shows what a great writer and great literature can do.”
The land hasn’t always cooperated. The 2017 festival had to relocate to Missoula when the Rice Ridge fire burned to the edge of Seeley Lake and filled the Seeley-Swan Valley with smoke all summer. In 2021, the festival got truncated by the COVID pandemic, with its events and speakers moved to this summer.
The festival gets a visual highlight with a commemorative painting by Kevin Red Star. In addition to grounding the publicity material, Red Star’s actual painting will go home with some generous festival participant.
“We were thinking about what kind of image to use, and (co-organizer) Jerry O’Connell suggested we drive to Robert (Montana) where Kevin has his studio,” festival coordinator Jenny Rohrer said. It was the middle of COVID, but we knocked on his door and asked if he would create an image we could use for the festival. He just got more and more excited about it and last fall ended up creating “Sacred Ground, Crown Butte.”
The painting will go up for auction at a ticketed gala dinner in the Wilma after the June 25 presentations. Tickets for the evening are available at macleanfootsteps.com.
Festival registrants also have the opportunity to join small-group hikes. On June 27, the whole day gets dedicated to field trips featuring inspiring places behind Maclean’s and fellow authors’ books in the Seeley-Swan area. Small-group excursions along the Clearwater River, Girard Larch Grove, lakes Elsina and Dinah and Sunday Mountain can be joined by registering at macleanfootsteps.com. The Shining Mountains Chapter of Wild Montana is arranging free carpools and guides for each trip except one. The separate tour of Norman Maclean’s Favorite Fishing Holes is open to 40 people and has a $30 ticket which covers the bus transportation. Sign up at macleanfootsteps.com.
From the oral traditions Native American tribes used to define their cultures to the mythologizing and re-invention white settlers developed to record their own experiences, the Western landscape has formed the foundation. Egan said the festival provides a forum for the reading public to better understand the source of those stories.
“Anyone born in America has a birthright to an area essentially the size of France,” Egan said. “That’s a shared story — the public domain. I think it’s crucial to democracy. The ‘how we got it’ story is always there, but they take different forms.”
M.L. Smoker will bring her experience writing poetry and the graphic novel “Thunderous” to a panel discussion with University of Montana Professor Debra Magpie Earling (“Perma Red”), Peter Stark (“Tecumseh’s Promise”) and Annick Smith (“Crossing the Plains with Bruno”). Their challenge is to define “Who Owns the Story? Who Can and How Should Native History Be Written?”
“So much of what has been presented in the media, education, and literature has not been written by Natives,” Smoker said. “For Native Americans, we didn’t have a seat at the table for these types of conversations about who gets to make decisions, who controls the narrative, whose perspective are we really talking about and holding up?
“That’s why things like this festival are so important — to bring people together and demonstrate we can still have civil discourse.”
The second day of presentations focuses more on modern relationships to wilderness. Terry Tempest Williams (“The Hour of the Land”) keynotes with a review of “Current Challenges to Sacred Ground and Public Land.”
She’s followed by grizzly bear advocate and wilderness writer Doug Peacock who will discuss his recent “The Healing Power of Wilderness” before the duo toss their respective experiences around in a face-to-face conversation.
Bureau of Land Management Director (and long-time Missoula resident) Tracy Stone Manning brings the current public lands policy perspective from Washington D.C. before a panel of writers explore the potential for books to save wilderness. They include Yaak activist and author Rick Bass ("For A Little While“), Williams, Peacock, and Crow Nation activist Shane Doyle.
“There’s been this long struggle between the West of possibility and the West of possession,” Egan said. “Do we own it? Nuke it? Dam it? Fence it? How much public land goes to our passion and life? We shouldn’t be afraid of looking at broad shared narratives we have.”