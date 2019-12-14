The West Central Montana Avalanche Center issued an advisory Saturday, setting the danger for an avalanche as “Considerable” in backcountry areas at 6,500 feet and above.
In a statement from the center’s avalanche forecaster, Todd Glew said fresh snow and wind have overloaded the snowpack, and made for hazardous conditions. According to Glew, the weak snowpack structure, combined with high winds, creates the potential for large avalanches breaking near the ground level.
The advisory does not apply to operating ski areas and was set to expire at midnight Saturday.
“If you get out in the mountains, be on the lookout for red flags such as cracking or collapsing. Dig a snow pit and perform stability tests,” the warning said.
The Flathead Avalanche Center issued an avalanche warning Friday for Swan Range, Flathead Range and Glacier National Park.
According to a release from the U.S. Forest Service, the advisory was in place until 6 p.m. Saturday.
“New and wind drifted snow are forming reactive slabs and overloading buried weak layers. Natural and surprising human triggered avalanches are expected. … Avalanches may run down to lower elevation areas with shallow snow cover,” the release said.
The National Weather Service forecasts more snow showers in southwest Montana through Sunday.