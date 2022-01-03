Avalanche centers brace for slope seekers

With winter finally fully engaged, Montana’s avalanche center forecasters expect some heavy activity on surrounding slopes.

Fortunately, the slow start of the season has produced nice backcountry conditions compared to recent years. A common pattern of heavy snows around Halloween followed by little accumulation until December typically produced a crumbly layer of ice under the New Year’s blizzards. In avalanche terms, that’s like trying to carry a stack of china across a kitchen floor covered in rice grains. Disaster follows a slip.

“Once we got the snow turned on, we didn’t have that many weak layers to build on,” said Blase Reardon of the Flathead Avalanche Center in Kalispell. “And now we’re at or above median snowpack at our upper elevations. That’s uncommon for us.”

The blast of warm air at the beginning of December (67 degrees in Missoula, 62 in Kalispell on Dec. 1) essentially melted away most of the late-fall snow. What fell afterward bonded well with the bare ground, producing a cohesive base layer of snow across much of western Montana’s mountainsides.

That’s especially good considering the amount of use those slopes will likely get in the next few weeks. West-Central Montana Avalanche Foundation Executive Director Patrick Black said the amount of attention his forecasters receive has risen dramatically.

“Our forecast website traffic has seen 20% growth in each of the past two years,” Black said. “Typically we see about 5% or 10% growth a year.”

Black said that shows up in the packed parking lots at places like Lolo Pass, as well as in the public observations section of the website, where people are volunteering information from Lolo Pass, Lake Elsina and the southern Swan Mountains along with the regional ski resorts.

Improvements to outdoor winter gear have also had an impact. Lighter and faster snowmobiles and snow bikes, more versatile backcountry ski designs and increased interest in snowshoeing and cross-country trekking have drawn new customers into sports stores, and then sent them out into the hills.

“Our education programs have tripled in size, and we’re still not meeting demand,” Black said. “In Bozeman, all their course offerings were full before Nov. 1, and they did no marketing.”

The COVID pandemic put an odd spin on the avalanche training ball. The closure of indoor gyms and athletic facilities prompted many people to take up winter outdoor sports, and to seek skills training such as avalanche awareness. Social distancing pressures prompted avalanche trainers to work in smaller field groups, prompting a need for more trainers as the demand increased.

Black said the educational result has been good, because the student/trainer ratio has shrunk and people get more direct supervision in the field.

But Missoula is a Type II avalanche center, meaning it has regular federal and state funding to deploy its forecasters but must cover educational programs through fundraising and class fees. Type II centers release avalanche forecasts three times a week (Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays) and use federal grants to employ field forecasters. Type I centers such as Flathead or Gallatin release daily forecasts and have larger federal budgets through the U.S. Forest Service and have federal employees as forecasters.

“This year it felt like we had Rolling Stones tickets,” Black said of the training opportunities. “It’s great that so many people want to invest in themselves, and it’s gut-wrenching that we don’t have the ability to offer enough courses.”

