The avalanche that killed two Anaconda men on New Year's Day was triggered when two riders went to help dig out a third whose snowmobile had become stuck on an open slope, according to recently issued findings on the incident.
Avalanche experts on Monday released their early analysis on the slide that killed Jade Green, 24, and Lowell Grosvold, 26, north of Seeley Lake on New Year's Day. A third man, also from Anaconda, survived the avalanche.
The slide, which began at 6,740 feet in elevation, ran 560 feet from the crown of the avalanche, which averaged 3 feet deep, to the deposition zone, where the pileup was an average 6 feet deep, according to the West Central Montana Avalanche Center's preliminary report released online.
The West Central Montana Avalanche Center had issued an avalanche warning that day after a storm deposited up to 3.5 inches of snow water equivalent on an already unstable snowpack. The center reported the avalanche broke loose approximately 1 mile northwest of Lake Dinah, about 12 miles northwest of Seeley Lake.
The report described the avalanche triggering this way: While riding along on a small open slope around 2 p.m. on Jan. 1, the first rider rode partway up the 30-to-35 degree slope and became stuck. The second rider rode up to help dig out the stuck snowmobile, followed by the third rider. As the third rider parked next to his partners, the avalanche released, sweeping all three riders downslope, partially burying the third rider and fully burying the first and second.
The third rider was able to self-rescue and immediately called 9-1-1. He then began a transceiver search and located the second rider buried beneath about 5.5 feet of snow. The third rider performed CPR on the second rider for several minutes.
Search teams arrived at the scene at approximately 4 p.m. and began searching for the first rider. A volunteer public member assisting the rescue found the first rider by probing next to a tree downslope from the first rider's last known location. The first rider was found buried about 7.5 feet below the surface. He did wear a transceiver but had an avalanche airbag, which had deployed.
"This was a soft slab avalanche triggered on an east-facing slope at 6,740 feet in elevation," according to the report. "The average slope angle is 35 degrees, 38 degrees at the crown."
At a briefing on Jan. 2, the Missoula County Sheriff's Office said more than two dozen people, most of them volunteers, braved the harsh conditions to take part in the recovery.
The West Central Montana Avalanche Center said it will issue a more detailed report in the coming days.
"Our condolences go out to friends and families for their losses," the report authors wrote. "Our thanks to the multiple agencies and volunteers who responded to this incident on what is usually a happy holiday."