An urban avalanche warning was issued Thursday for the Mount Jumbo area, the Missoula County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post. Administrators at the Missoula International School, which sits at the base of the mountain, ordered children indoors from the playground.
The alert falls on the fifth anniversary of an avalanche that slipped down a crease on the mountain's west-facing slope, destroying a home, completely burying three people and partially burying a fourth. A woman later died of her injuries. A new home is being built at the site.
A smaller slide in the same area could be seen Thursday at midday.
"All of Mount Jumbo is closed to human activities," City of Missoula Communications Director Ginny Merriam said in an email Thursday morning. "It is imperative that people stay off the mountain to help minimize the chance of triggering avalanches. People violating the closure can be ticketed, and they risk causing an event that harms people and their homes."
In 2014, officials determined a group of sledders and a snowboarder on the mountain triggered the fatal avalanche.
Missoula International School Principal Jeffrey Kessler told the Missoulian he cleared children from the playground Thursday morning and is moving students in the modular building into the main brick building.
Kessler said he called the city on Monday with concerns about wind loading. He was told not to worry, that officials were paying attention to it, he said.
"I asked for an assessment on Monday," he said. "We're four days late."
Thursday morning, he looked up to see a slide above the school.
"It looks like it ran 1,000 feet," he said. "It's more to the north than the previous slide. It appears about 200 yards wide."
Missoula Fire Department Fire Chief Jeff Brandt said no reported slides have reached the valley floor.
At least two skiers were seen Thursday near the skyline above the "L" on Mount Jumbo. Missoula Police Sgt. and Public Information Officer Travis Welsh confirmed they were authorized to be in the area. A herd of elk was also seen moving north from the area; Kessler believes they may have triggered the slide.
In an advisory posted Thursday at 6:15 a.m., Travis Craft with the West Central Montana Avalanche Center called avalanche danger in the backcountry “considerable.”
“Human triggered avalanches are likely today, and natural avalanches are possible,” Craft wrote.
He said the primary avalanche problem in areas including the Rattlesnake Mountains, of which Mount Jumbo is the southern terminus, is wind slabs.
“Pay attention to slopes at low and mid elevations which have been wind loaded,” Craft advised. “Identify these slopes and avoid traveling on them. These slabs will be sensitive to human triggers today.”
Missoula County Undersheriff Rich Maricelli said officials were not evacuating residents at midday Thursday.
The City of Missoula announced it will hold a news conference at 3 p.m. Thursday to share additional information.
Missoula’s most recent pre-disaster mitigation plan, published in March 2017, rated the probability of a significant avalanche in the county as “possible,” meaning an event that would occur more than once in 100 years but not more than once a decade.
The report, a joint undertaking by the city and county, gave a blow-by-blow account the 2014 slide, including the property damage of $325,322.
“In recent years, Montana has seen thinner snowpack and big ranges between daytime and nighttime temperatures,” the plan reported. “With these conditions, the structure of snow crystals can transform into ‘sugar’ snow which doesn’t bond well to other snow crystals. This can create a weak layer in the snowpack that lasts all season long, and can cause some slopes to slide two and three times as the weak layer persists.”
It said that factors such as increases in air temperatures and the 24-hour period after a heavy snowfall “can create unstable snow layers that are more likely to slide.”
Missoulian reporter Kim Briggeman contributed to this story.