Avalanche warnings continue in northwest Montana

Dangerous avalanche conditions stretched into a third day in northwest Montana on Wednesday, as the risk of large, destructive snow slides increased elsewhere.

The Flathead Avalanche Center issued its third consecutive avalanche warning Wednesday, following warnings on Monday and Tuesday. The adjacent Idaho Panhandle Avalanche Center, covering terrain immediately to the west in both states, also issued an avalanche warning on Wednesday, for the second consecutive day. And after days of marginally less danger, the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center issued an avalanche warning Wednesday for the Lionhead and Island Park areas near West Yellowstone, Montana, and Island Park, Idaho.

The primary problems were unseasonable rain and wet, heavy snow overloading a weak and complex snowpack, as well as high winds at upper elevations transporting snow into dense slabs. Unusually large, destructive and long-running avalanches are very easy to trigger in those circumstances, and are very likely to occur naturally. The centers strongly recommended that backcountry travelers avoid avalanche terrain altogether. Avalanches are possible on any slope 30 degrees or steeper, and can be triggered remotely and without warning from above, below or adjacent to a slope that steep.

Flathead Avalanche Center director Blase Reardon said in a phone call Wednesday that it "is a little bit unusual" to have three consecutive days of avalanche warnings, but that "dramatic weather changes" from record cold to warm, rainy weather played a role. A prolonged storm cycle of mixed precipitation, and a degree of uncertainty about how the snowpack would react, also led to the prolonged warning.

"We’re in an extended storm cycle, so we’re getting a lot of precip, strong winds, and those are building slabs of new and drifted snow that are sensitive to a person or a rider’s weight," he said, speaking from the ski patrol shack atop Whitefish Mountain Resort before heading into the backcountry. "In addition, we’ve had a lot of rain at low elevations, and that weakens the snowpack and makes for a whole other problem at low elevations. And the third thing we have is weak snow buried early in the season that still has the potential to collapse and release very large, destructive avalanches that involve most of the season's snowpack."

The primary avalanche problem in the Flathead region Wednesday was storm slabs formed by 5–14 inches of recently fallen snow at middle and upper elevations. The Flathead Avalanche Center also forecast ongoing problems with a persistent weak layer of faceted snow crystals within the snowpack, buried near the ground. Since Dec. 22, the center noted, the area received more than 3 inches of snow-water-equivalent and saw an 80-degree temperature swing from record cold to unseasonably warm and rainy conditions. Rainfall occurred as high as 7,000 feet elevation.

One reason for the elevated danger, Reardon said, was that in addition to avalanches being more likely, avalanches in such conditions can entrain more snow than normal and run farther down mountains than normal, posing an unusually high threat to valley floors and terrain below slide paths.

The Idaho Panhandle Avalanche Center also warned of storm slabs from new snow and lingering persistent weak layers within the snowpack: "Avalanches in the storm snow could step down to the November crust layer and go big! Hard to predict, but worth keeping in mind today when considering avalanche potential."

Reardon anticipated that coming days would bring a slight improvement to snowpack stability, but that avalanche danger would remain elevated.

"My expectation is that, as the precipitation eases and we’re in more seasonable temperature, the avalanche danger should be diminishing," he said. "That’s not to say it won’t remain dangerous, but it should be diminishing."

Such was the case Wednesday around the Bitterroot Mountains, Rattlesnake Mountains and Seeley-Swan area, according to the West Central Montana Avalanche Center. After two days of avalanche warnings, Monday and Tuesday, the center on Wednesday forecast "considerable" avalanche risk across the region, down from high danger the past two days. Considerable danger means that avalanches are still likely to occur, but just not quite as assured as in high danger conditions.

The center forecast an overlapping mix of three avalanche problems, depending on elevation and aspect, or the direction a slope faces. The main problem was wind slabs on middle and upper elevation slopes facing any direction except for west and southwest.

"Four to 10 inches of new snow and strong southwesterly winds have built wind slabs on leeward (downwind) aspects," the forecast stated. "Today, another 3 to 6 inches of snow and up to 12 inches in the southern Missions combined with strong westerly winds will continue building these slabs. Skiers and riders are likely to trigger large wind slabs today. Upper elevation easterly aspects will have the largest and most sensitive slabs."

Terrain in the region was also subject to lingering persistent weak layers within the snowpack on all aspects at middle and upper elevations. And, the center warned, rain and temperatures above freezing raised the possibility of wet-slab avalanches on all aspects at lower and middle elevations.

"A wild week of weather and dangerous avalanche conditions is slowly winding down, but it’s not over yet," the forecast stated. "Last week, we received up to 3 feet of snow and extremely cold temperatures. Then, over the weekend and into this week, we received significant rain up to at least 8,000 feet and very warm temperatures. The snowpack never responds well to such rapid changes."

The center also noted that "There is significant uncertainty in the forecast today due to a lack of recent observations and rapidly changing temperatures." Snowpack observations and reports of avalanche activity can be submitted to the avalanche center online at missoulaavalanche.org/observations/#/form.