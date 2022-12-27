Avalanche warnings issued across western Montana, Idaho

Large, destructive and unpredictable avalanches are likely across the mountains of western Montana and all of Idaho as warm temperatures, rain and new snow combine to overload a complex and unstable snowpack.

On Tuesday, five avalanche forecast centers that cover Idaho and western Montana all issued avalanche warnings for their respective areas. The warnings were repeated by the National Weather Service. The warnings came from the West Central Montana Avalanche Center, the Flathead Avalanche Center, the Idaho Panhandle Avalanche Center, the Payette Avalanche Center and the Sawtooth Avalanche Center. The West Central Montana and Flathead avalanche centers had also issued warnings on Monday.

The first U.S. avalanche fatality of the 2022–23 winter occurred in Colorado Monday. According to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center and the Grand County Sheriff's Office, a 44-year-old male snowboarder was buried and killed in an avalanche atop Berthoud Pass, near Winter Park. Four people died in avalanches in Montana last winter. Two people died in Montana the winter before. Avalanches are possible on any slope 30 degrees or steeper, and can be triggered remotely and without warning from above, below or adjacent to a slope that steep.

The bottom line Tuesday, according to the Missoula-based West Central Montana Avalanche Center, was that "Wet snow, rain, and temperatures above freezing have created very dangerous avalanche conditions. The hazard will continue to rise today with ongoing precipitation. Very large and destructive natural and human triggered avalanches are likely today. Traveling in or under avalanche terrain is not recommended."

Last week, western Montana — like the rest of the state and much of the nation — was in the grips of brutally cold temperatures from a blast of arctic air that brought record low temps on Thursday, Dec. 22. Now, Idaho and western Montana have rebounded to unseasonably warm conditions, with precipitation falling as rain in many areas.

On Tuesday afternoon, it was 46 degrees and rainy in Missoula, with overnight lows in the valley forecast to remain just above freezing at 33 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Rain and snow were forecast through Wednesday night, followed by some clearer skies Thursday and more precipitation Thursday night through Saturday. Overnight lows in Missoula were forecast to drop into the 20s beginning Wednesday night, but daily highs were expected to be above freezing through the week.

The Weather Service's avalanche warning for the region stated that "Above-freezing temperatures and precipitation in the form of wet snow and rain continue to destabilize the snowpack throughout the forecast area. Very large natural and human triggered avalanches are likely."

The snowpack across much of the region was already rife with weak layers of angular, faceted snow crystals. Faceted snow crystals don't hold together well. Layers of faceted snow can act like a bed of marbles on which the snow above can slide downhill — an avalanche. The layers can become particularly fragile in warm, wet conditions, as rain and wet snow add weight to the slab above a weak layer and disturb the weak layer.

The Flathead Avalanche Center cautioned that "debris from these slides may run to low elevations." The organization recommended that people avoid backcountry travel altogether.

A cycle of natural avalanches is likely. But slopes that don't slide naturally can be easily triggered by a backcountry traveler, such as a skier, hiker or snowmobile rider, according to the Idaho Panhandle Avalanche Center: "If these slopes have not already slid naturally they are likely to do so with your added weight."

The danger extends beyond the mountains and well into the valleys below. Large, wet avalanches can slide well into valleys below slopes. All of that thick, wet, heavy snow generates immense destructive power as gravity rips it down off a mountainside.

"Heavy, wet snowfall, valley rain, and strong winds are creating very dangerous avalanche conditions, from the mountain tops to the valley floor," the Sawtooth Avalanche Center stated. "Widespread avalanching is likely to occur. Some will be large enough to snap trees or destroy a wood-frame house. Stay off of and out from below steep slopes — slopes steeper than about 30 degrees. Avalanches may be triggered remotely — from gentler terrain above, below, and to the sides of steep slopes. Avalanches may impact roadways, trails, and structures in the valley bottom."

With wet conditions at lower and middle elevations across the region coupled with new snow and strong winds at higher, colder elevations, the types of avalanche problems observed throughout the mountains will vary by location, elevation, temperature and aspect (the direction a slope faces). The Payette Avalanche Center noted that "Wet and dry avalanches forecasted for the same day is unusual and traveling in the mountains will require extremely cautious navigation today."

Such is the case around western Montana, where multiple different avalanche problems overlap. The West Central Montana Avalanche Center warned of wet slab avalanches of large to historic size on all aspects at lower and middle elevations. But on all aspects at middle and high elevations, the center also warned of nagging persistent weak layers as much as 5 feet deep in the snowpack, or near the ground, and capable of creating large to historic size avalanches if triggered. And on northwest, north, northeast, east and southeast-facing aspects at upper elevations, the center warned of sensitive wind slabs that would be likely to avalanche.

Farther north, the Flathead Avalanche Center warned that large and very large wind-slab avalanches were very likely at all elevations on aspects from the northwest around to the north and east, and through to southeast-facing slopes. Very large wet-loose avalanches — in which a spot of unconsolidated wet snow begins sliding and entrains more snow around it as it slides — are likely on all aspects and middle and lower elevations. And the persistent weak layers in the Flathead endure: The center warned that large and very large persistent slab avalanches were likely on all aspects at middle and upper elevations.

"Unless you're a glutton for punishment, it's not a good day to be wandering around the backcountry," the center stated. "Wet, windy, and very dangerous. And that follows several days of wet, windy, and dangerous. With more of the same on the way. It's a good day to spend time with family and friends, or tidy your garage. Maybe return that air fryer your aunt gifted you."